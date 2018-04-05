Ice-cream challenge proves yum

YUMMY: Andrea and Samantha Gill pose for a photo after Samantha had a go at winning a year's worth of ice cream.

YUMMY: Andrea and Samantha Gill pose for a photo after Samantha had a go at winning a year's worth of ice cream. Carly Morrissey

THE search for the best ice-cream eater in Springfield was held at Baskin-Robbins yesterday.

It was intense competition as the grand prize saw the winner crowned Springfield's ice-cream champion and bestowed with free ice-cream for a year.

The challenge seemed simple eating a 70-gram kid's scoop in less than 31 seconds. The fastest would win the major prize.

But as the contenders lined up for the chance to eat the scoop they quickly discovered that the hard ice-cream wasn't easy to eat quickly, and if you have sensitive teeth then this wasn't the competition for you.

Many failed and the few that managed to eat the ice-cream in under 31 seconds walked away with a voucher for another free kid's scoop.

The one who managed to eat the scoop quickest was given the year's worth of ice-cream while the five next best times received a $25 gift voucher.

Baskin-Robbins Springfield owner Chirag Desai said the compeition was held as part of the Orion food festival that was currently running.

"So far they are finding it's not as easy as they think,” he said of the challenge.

This reporter joined Orion marketing staff and had a crack at the competition but couldn't even get half way before the 31 seconds were up.

Baskin-Robbins staff suggested the best technique was to pick up the entire scoop and try to eat it like a meatball. I think it's all in the ice-cream choice, if you choose something plain you're less likely to savour the flavour.

Mr Desai said since opening the store on December 14 last year it had become popular.