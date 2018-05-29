Ice, cash haul in house raids

POLICE have uncovered a large haul of ice in raids in Ipswich and Lowood.

Following on from information passed on by Lowood police, detectives from the major and organised crime squad's rural team raided homes at Bundamba and Vernor, seizing various quantities of drugs and more than $60,000 cash.

Last Thursday afternoon, police conducted a search of a Bundamba house and seized about 80g of a crystal substance that investigators will alleged to be the drug ice.

In the same search, police also found scales, and more than $2000 in cash.

Police said one of the three men located in the Bundamba house lived at Vernor, near Lowood. A subsequent search of that man's house later the same afternoon allegedly revealed a hidden compartment in a kitchen bench where they located two clip seal bags containing a large quantity of crystal methylamphetamine and more than $61,000 in cash.

A second search the following day uncovered more drugs, along with an unregistered .22 calibre semi-automatic rifle, ammunition and flick knives.

A 36-year-old Vernor man was charged with one count of possession of a dangerous drug and is expected to next appear at the Ipswich Magistrates Court on June 15.

Investigations are continuing.