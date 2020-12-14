Ice bust a wake up call for young dad

AN Ipswich man has been placed on a supervised probation order more than a year after being caught with the drug ice.

Ashley Mitchell was found with 2.2 grams of the drug after a police patrol pulled over his car at Redbank on November 22 last year, Ipswich Magistrates Court heard.

Ashley Eric Mitchell, 36, from Dinmore, pleaded guilty to drug and driving offences, including possession of a dangerous drug – schedule 1 quantity/or exceeding schedule 3 on November 22, 2019; possession of dangerous drugs; having property used in a drug offence; possession of property acquired for the purpose of committing a drug offence; driving when unlicensed (demerit points); and driving when drug positive while unlicensed.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Bernard Elmore said Mitchell also had 60 grams of cannabis and a set of scales when police searched his car that night.

Earlier that same day Mitchell was charged with driving when unlicensed due to demerit points after travelling on the Ipswich Motorway.

Snr Const. Elmore said the pure weight of methylamphetamine was 2.2 grams.

He said text messages found on Mitchell’s phone indicated he had been paid to transport the drug.

Defence lawyer Amy Zanders said the charges were a wake-up call for Mitchell, who was realising he needed professional help.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said he had two previous convictions for driving when unlicensed, and one for driving when drug positive last year.

“As a father of three I hope they have not been exposed to amphetamine misuse. It is a disgusting drug,” Ms Sturgess said.

Ms Sturgess sentenced Mitchell to an 18-month probation order, saying the supervision and counselling would assist him.