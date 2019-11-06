Ice addict’s $63k damage in 10 days

AN ice addict took just 10 days to steal and damage more than $63,000 worth of cars and items across the Gold Coast.

Daniel Julian Carrington racked up a whopping 41 charges, including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, breaking and entering and stealing, in just six weeks in July and August last year.

A majority of those crimes were committed in just 10 days until he was arrested when he hit a police car during an almost hour long chase.

Carrington yesterday pleaded guilty in the Southport District Court to 42 charges.

Judge Katherine McGinness said it was "lucky no on was dead" from Carrington's reckless driving.

"Society needs to be protected from you when you go on these (drug) binges, particularly when invading people's property and driving on roads in a dangerous manner," she said.

"Inevitably, someone will die if you do that."

Judge McGinness sentenced Carrington to four-and-a-half years in prison, to be released on parole next February.

Carrington, 27, has been in custody since August last year.

Crown prosecutor Jessica Guy told the court Carrington's first offence was on July 15 last year when police saw him parked strangely at the Chevron Renaissance building in Surfers Paradise.

She said Carrington fled when he saw police, driving across a footpath and two lanes of traffic.

An hour-and-a-half later police were trying to stop Carrington when he crashed into a pole and a parked car before driving off.

Ms Guy said between August 18-28 last year Carrington broke into 11 cars taking items such as wallets, money and bank cards, which he used to buy items.

The court was told Carrington was spotted in a stolen car on August 28 last year driving from Parkwood to Merrimac.

Carrington has had a long-standing drug problem.

"Police deployed spikes twice to stop the car," Ms Guy said.

"He was arrested in Nerang after colliding with police cars."

Ms Guy said days after being taken to the watch-house Carrington was spotting trying to hide the drug ice on himself.

"On two occasions in not less than six weeks apart he drove dangerously for extended periods of time putting other road users at risk and on each occasion he struck stationary vehicles," she said.

