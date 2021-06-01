Menu
Joseph Spijkers has avoided jail despite breaching a suspended jail sentence with further drug offending.
Ice addiction ‘menace’ took hold of plumber’s life

Ross Irby
1st Jun 2021 4:00 PM
A TRADIE who was previously given a suspended jail term for producing ice has escaped spending time behind bars despite breaching the sentence multiple times.

Appearing before Ipswich District Court, Joseph Neil Spijkers, 38, now living in Richlands, pleaded guilty to breaching a suspended sentence.

The sentence was imposed in June, 2018 after Spijkers pleaded guilty to producing a dangerous drug.

Legal officer with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, Courtney Brown, said Spijkers had the relevant ingredients to produce the drug ice and the first stage was completed, however, the product turned to liquid as a result of a failed cook.

For that crime, Spijkers was sentenced by the Ipswich District Court to a 12-month jail term that was suspended for two years.

In February last year he was dealt with for breaching that sentence with minor drug-related offences.

He tested positive for driving a motorcycle in March 2019 with methylamphetamine in his system; and driving with an expired licence.

As a result of that breach the operational period of the suspended sentence was extended by six months.

On March 13, 2020 he proved to be drug positive when driving, and on May 31, 2020 he was found driving while disqualified.

On April 22, 2020 Spijkers was found in possession of dangerous drugs.

A clip seal bag found in his underwear contained powder that held two grams of ice.

Joseph Spijkers’ defence lawyer Stephen Kissick said ice was a menace to society and his client was a hard working plumber when he fell into the grip of the drug.
He received a jail sentence of four months, immediately suspended for two years.

Ms Brown said his offences reflected his ongoing battle with drug addiction.

Defence barrister Stephen Kissick, in submission on penalty, said half the suspended sentence should be activated with immediate release to parole.

“It is an indication of the grip and menace that methylamphetamine can have on people,” Mr Kissick said.

“He was a hardworking plumber in his early 30s when he became addicted to methylamphetamine. He has had periods of relapse.”

Chief Judge Brian Devereaux SC said there were four breaches in total.

He said that although defence argued it was the continued grip of addiction, his offending demonstrated a disregard for court orders.

He noted Spijkers was employed and highly thought of by his employer.

Spijkers received a 12-month jail order with immediate parole.

