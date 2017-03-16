30°
News

Talking frank about Woodley

Darren Hallesy
| 16th Mar 2017 3:00 PM
Frank Woodley
Frank Woodley

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Comedian Frank Woodley talks with QT Magazine about his new show that is coming to South East Queensland as part of the Brisbane Comedy Festival this month.

FOR twenty years the comedy duo of Colin Lane and Frank Woodley wowed audiences around the globe.

Since they called it a day in 2006, Frank Woodley has crafted his own stage persona, which in truth isn't that much different from the person he is, and that's why audiences love him.

In fact, it's fair to say he has evolved before our eyes, and he is constantly attracting new fans.

"I think its' true that the vast majority of comics it is the case that who you see on stage is who we are," Frank said. "The nature that I'm a solo performer, has seen my persona grow with me.

"I'm about to turn 49 and as I've grown into that age I've found myself talking about kids, or just concerns I have in life...and that has resulted in this interesting evolution where my persona has become a little more grown up.

"It's a bit pretentious, but people were talking about this when I was studying drama. They were going on about 'finding your inner clown'...which sounds a bit wanky...but that relates to the fact we all have a way of showing off or entertaining in a way that comes most naturally to us.

"I made the Woodley TV series which was an outlandish over the top nonsense show. My wife kept saying it was a documentary...that stung but maybe there's some truth in it what she said."

Frank brings his new show I, Woodley to the Brisbane Comedy Festival this month, and it has taken time for him to find his niche as a solo performer, something that took him a while to get used to.

"At the Melbourne Comedy Festival last there was a 30 year anniversary event at the Regent Theatre in Melbourne. Colin and I got back together and did a ten minute spot, it was the first time together since we split, even though we are still great mates...for me it was like putting on a beloved coat, or getting on a bike.

"It felt so effortless, so comfortable, and so I think while I don't have the same feeling any more waiting for Col to do his bit in a live situation, in saying that, it's a profound place where my comedy instincts have come from, over all those years.

"I think because The Adventures of Lano and Woodley became a cult thing, for the most part even kids of about 10, more often than not will tell me they love my TV show, that's the one they are talking about," Frank said. "Still it does feel like Lano and Woodley is the greater connection that audiences have with me, that's where they know me from, but I'm the youngest of 7 kids so I'm grateful for any attention."

 

This new show is directed by Bob Franklin, a veteran of the live comedy circuit and best known for his work with Jimeon and on ABC's The Librarians. Having someone view the live show from a different angle has taken a lot of the stress away from Frank.

"Bob supported me in writing then directing this show. After a few months the show has gone through a few shifts, so I gave him a draft of it.

"Next time we got together he was brutal with the writing, we went from 15,000 words over two hours to just 8,000, which ended up being a great improvement, as he has such an astute comic instinct and understanding.

"His feedback through the writing process, and then through trial shows, has been quite effortless and I have to say you often hear people spruiking their latest album saying 'Oh it's the best thing I've ever done'... they say that every time, but the process of this has really surprised me how easy it's come together with no stress.

"Normally when I do trial shows before taking them on the road, it's like having 60% of the show complete and it's like an editing process to get that other 40%. There's lots of crash and burn, but the first trial show for I, Woodley I'd say was 90% there. It's worked really well having Bob on board, and I'm really happy with the result."

Frank loves doing physical comedy, and his heroes include Buster Keaton, Stan Laurel and Harold Lloyd, all from the early part of the 20th Century when short black and white films filled cinemas across the globe.

Frank will also be touring later in the year with his show written for kids, called NoodleNut, and it's a form of performing that Frank really enjoys.

"I'd done shows with kids in the past with Colin. I think it was a family day or something and we just cobbled stuff that we thought would be good for kids.

"But when you write a show, knowing that it is for kids, I have since found that I could perform the same way now that I do with adults. I did some shows and I thought 'why haven't I done this for the last thirty years?'

"I have a routine in the kids show when I come out sucking on a mango, talking about how much I love mangoes, and when I get to the pip it slips out of my hand like a bar of soap. Kids love it.

"I used to do a similar routine with a goldfish, but the audience never really related to it, it just felt flat. But when it did it with the mango pip, I thought yes...I've found my people! You understand! You understand!"

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  brisbane comedy festival comedy frank woodley whatson

'Prison guards deserve better' as overcrowding bites

'Prison guards deserve better' as overcrowding bites

Readers have their say on prison overcrowding

How Arnie got Ipswich lad in 'golden' shape

COME ON: Former Bundamba student Glenn Twiddle gets his own personal workout from Arnold Schwarzenegger at Gold's Gym in Venice Beach.

Schwarzenegger flogs Bundamba boy into shape in one-on-one workout

Lions' Ipswich move a no-brainer says councillor

FLASHBACK: Brisbane Lions players in 2013 celebrate what was to have been a move of their training base and admin' to Springfield. The move is now back on table.

Morrison keen to reboot plan and get it over the line

HOUSE FIRE: Body found after Atkinson Dam inferno

An aerial view of this morning's house fire at Atkinson's Dam.

Man killed, investigators search for cause

Local Partners

How Arnie got Ipswich lad in 'golden' shape

Schwarzenegger flogs Bundamba boy into shape in one-on-one workout

'Remarkable' Ipswich innovators on the world stage

Rice farmers across the region have been left empty handed due to a late cane harvest. Photo: Kathleen Calderwood / Rural Weekly

IPSWICH entrepreneurs have the chance to reveal their best work.

Talking frank about Woodley

Frank Woodley

Comedian to star at Brisbane Comedy Festival this month

10 things you need to know before CMC Rocks

US country music group The Dixie Chicks.

Music fans prepare for one of the biggest weekends of their lives

Psychics spirit into town

Ipswich psychic, medium and holistic coach Brett Barry will be in attendance on March 26.

"It's all about keeping an open mind!"

Talking frank about Woodley

Comedian to star at Brisbane Comedy Festival this month

10 things you need to know before CMC Rocks

US country music group The Dixie Chicks.

Music fans prepare for one of the biggest weekends of their lives

Is 78kg Coast woman 'heavy enough' for Biggest Loser?

Nikki weighs 78kg and is the lightest contestant on The Biggest Loser Transformed, which premiered this week. Picture: Channel 10

Biggest Loser trainer defends casting 78kg woman as contestant

Why Ipswich's Simon won't declare his love for TV wife Alene

Booval's Simon McQuillan talks about the pressures of being on the TV series Married At First Sight. Supplied by Channel 9.

Constant questioning make Booval boy want to 'jump in a lake'

Steve Price called a sex symbol

Googlebox Australia watchers have warmed to a softer side of shock jock Steve Price on I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here!

THE radio shock-jock is a ... sex symbol? Googlebox stars think so.

Rachel Griffiths on When We Rise: It's just love, actually

Rachel Griffiths stars as Diane in the TV series When We Rise.

ACTRESS is thrilled to be part of the US TV drama about civil rights

Emma Watson's private photos leaked online in beastly act

PRIVATE photographs of Emma Watson have been leaked online

&quot;AFFORDABLE VILLAGE LIFE WITH EVERY CONVENIENCE ON YOUR WISH LIST&quot;

31/1380 Warrego Highway, Brassall 4305

House 2 1 2 $179,000

ldeal buying for those downsizing, couples and those wishing to travel. This property is set on the very end of Gainsborough Downs Village so the yard is massive...

Stylish Brick 3 Year Old Brick

263 Cedar Road, Redbank Plains 4301

House 4 2 2 $359,000

Positioned in the fast growing corridor of Redbank Plains where established properties can be purchased well below what it cost you to build a new property and...

PLENTY OF SPACE FOR RELAXING OR ENTERTAINING

129 Coopers Road, Willowbank 4306

House 5 2 4 $539,000

From the moment you drive up the driveway you'll be pleasantly surprised that everything with this property has been doubled. From its 50+ mtr frontage, to it's...

STRAIGHT FROM A FAIRYTALE!

51 Stephenson Street, Coalfalls 4305

House 3 2 2 OFFERS FROM...

Sitting high, in a sought after suburb of Coalfalls, this property is truly unique. From the street it looks like it has come straight out of a childhood...

STARTING OUT? THIS ONE IS FOR YOU!!

50 Cascade Street, Raceview 4305

House 3 1 2 $309,000

This immaculately presented home would suit first home buyers as the price is right for this roomy & tidy home situated at the quiet end of Cascade street in...

JUST LIKE NANNAS

11 Robin Street, Coalfalls 4305

House 3 1 1 265,000...

This one owner 60 year old home has been much loved over the years and this is the first time it has ever been on the market for sale. Sitting high up the street...

ACREAGE PERFECTION AT PEAK CROSSING

49 Peak Crossing Churchbank Weir Road, Peak Crossing 4306 ...

House 4 2 4 579,000

You will find this perfectly presented home in the sought after acreage estate at Peak Crossing. Indulge yourself in this residence which offers immense visual...

IDEAL FIRST HOME OR INVESTMENT

70 Glenelg Drive, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 1 $279,000

A fantastic opportunity awaits for first home buyers or investors, with no work to be done, its ready for you to move in straight away, and a massive yard in the...

THE PERFECT ENTERTAINER - ON A BUDGET !!

40 Glenelg Drive, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 2 $279,000 Neg

FRESH to the market is this feature packed, lowset Brassall home. This home has been well maintained, and is perfectly suited for first home buyers wanting to...

THE PERFECT HOME FOR BOTH FAMILIES AND INVESTORS!

17 Staaten Street, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $325,000

This amazing and feature packed family home is less than seven years old and located in a prime new home area in ever popular Brassall. It has all the right...

Construction underway at $180m Ipswich development

New residential construction home framing against a blue sky.

Work has begun at new master-planned community

Time to buy: Rockhampton the most affordable in Queensland

Capricorn Coast continues to drawn in buyers

Coast's future clad in activewear, driven by youth

KEY: The planned SunCentral development for the Maroochydore CBD.

Bernard Salt paints picture of Coast's future and it's lycra-clad

Dirty nappies, food: Tenants from hell trash home

DISGUSTED: Home owner Tannyth Shackell looks on at the Dirty Nappies, rubbish and food scraps left behind by tenants in her Gatton rental property.

Home owners disgusted by tenants' actions

BOOM TIME: How long until Coast is home to 550,000?

HOT TIP: Leading demographer Bernard Salt.

Families, working age and elderly all set to grow in region

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!