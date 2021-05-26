Owner’s vow to pup after vet cuts off wrong leg

A disability pensioner upset by an insurance offer to “write off” his dog after a vet amputated the pet’s wrong leg, is taking drastic new action to secure $60k

A disability pensioner upset by an insurance offer to “write off” his dog after a vet amputated the pet’s wrong leg, is taking drastic new action to secure $60k

MISSION Beach disability pensioner Steve Scarlett says there is no way he will accept an insurer's offer to "write (his) dog off" and is selling everything he owns to raise money for a critical operation for his beloved pet pooch.

In April 2020, Mr Scarlett look his then seven-month-old jack russell cross foxy - Muni - to Tropical Vets Tully after she hurt her right leg and X-rays revealed it was broken.

Muni stayed at the vet's overnight, before a decision was made that the pup's leg would be amputated.

In a cruel twist, Muni's left leg was cut off by mistake - Mr Scarlett claims when he returned to the vet, he was told the wrong leg was amputated due to the initial X-Ray not being tagged with the correct left or right labels.

Tropical Vets director Graham Lauridsen said there was no negligence on his part, and although he had implented new policies to help prevent future similar "genuine mistakes", he couldn't do anything about human error in an overworked industry.

Mr Lauridsen disputed claims that amputation was the only option offered to Mr Scarlett.

Muni the dog, owned by 52-year-old Stephen Scarlett of Mission Beach, had the wrong rear leg amputated by a Tully vet. Photo: Brian Cassey

MORE NEWS

What happens when your dog gets lost

Horse killed in alleged hunting dog attack

Injured bird saved after dog attack

"The night we did the X-ray, we gave him three options; to amputate the leg, for me to perform the operation (and insert a pin) or a referral to a specialist who would perform the operation," he said.

"Based on the information we gave him, he chose to amputate."

Mr Lauridsen said he was the president of the Queensland Australian Veterinary Association, which was aware of the incident, but no action had been taken.

"I'm not hiding from the incident, I'm in constant contact with the AVA and we've taken full responsibility and accepted our mistake.

"We'll cop whatever might transpire of this, but nothing has happened."

He said the insurance payout amount and agreement was a matter out of his hands.

One year on, Mr Scarlett has taken to "beg for money" on social media while his battle with the vet's insurance company - Guild Insurance - continues after it told him that it accepted liability, but wouldn't accept the amount.

"They've offered me $5000. They've basically said here's the money now shut up, don't talk to media, don't talk on social media," Mr Scarlett said.

Muni the dog. Picture: Brian Cassey.

"But there's no way I'm going to roll over on my best mate.

"They've told me it's cheaper to dispose and get a new dog than it is to fix her.

"How is that ethical, how selfless is that?"

Mr Scarlett needs $60,000 for a prosthetic leg for Muni and ongoing treatment and last year started a GoFundMe fundraiser which has helped source more than $30,000.

But he said the insurance company was not accepting the $60,000 figure and instead asking for definitive proof of costs.

"Well how can I predict the future, it could be more or less depending on her treatments.

"Why can't they just help pay for what she needs, and then worry about the bottom line.

"I thought the point of insurance was to get back to the original condition or better than."

He said the $5000 he had been offered was for the wrongful amputation and, the wrongful insertion of a pin into the broken leg.

"When they told me they amputated the wrong leg, they said the good news was they could fix the broken leg with a pin.

Muni the dog, owned by 52 year old Stephen Scarlett of Mission Beach, had the wrong rear leg amputated by a Tully vet. Photo: Brian Cassey

Muni, who turns two in August, was in the process of becoming a service dog to Mr Scarlett, who himself lost a leg about seven years ago.

He said while his best mate was still moving extremely slowly and on pain medication, there were signs of recovery.

"Sometimes she just looks at me, all she wants to do is run and play but you can tell when she's sore.

"Her demeanour is coming back and she's starting to make fun with herself, throwing her toys around. That's a sign we're winning the battle to fix her heart."

Mr Scarlett said he would continue to fight his battle with the insurance company while raising funds for the prosthetic leg.

"I've had a few garage sales and I'm selling my boat. I'm selling everything.

"But I'm getting money from kids taking it out of their pocket money, from people who have lost their jobs to COVID. This is not their responsibility and I want to pay them back.

"This should be insurance."

arun.singhmann@news.com.au

Originally published as 'I won't roll over': Owner's vow to pup after vet cuts off wrong leg