'I wondered if I was going to win a premiership again'

GOODNA half Corey Kirk hails the club's 2016 premiership as his "most precious" footballing moment.

Kirk cracked the Eagles A-Grade side in 2005 and tasted immediate success, as the club capped off a three-peat of premierships with Kirk entrenched in the halves.

But it took 11 years before the 32-year-old rediscovered that flag-winning feeling, in the 2016 win over Brothers.

"I knew I was getting older. I only had so many games left in me, and I started to wonder if I was ever going to experience that satisfaction of winning a premiership again," Kirk admitted.

"I watched Brothers win four or five in a row, Norths won three in a row and Fassifern won one.

"When the siren went in 2016, I was just overcome with emotion."

Kirk said the return of president and A-Grade captain Ramon Filipine to the club helped shift the club back in the right direction.

"Our culture had probably fallen by the wayside throughout that drought. It took someone like Ramon to come back and really influence getting that culture back to where we wanted it to be," he said.

"In 2016 we got the balance spot on. On and off the field it was a really healthy club again.

"I knew we had the best team in 2016. I felt that we were the team to beat, and fortunately we put it together when it mattered at the end."

Last season's upset win over Fassifern also holds a special place in Kirk's heart.

"2017 was special because we were the underdogs in a big way," he said.

"We didn't put it together all year. Our preparation in last year's finals series was faultless. I don't think it would have mattered who we played in that final, we weren't going to lose."