Crime

ARSON: ‘I woke up hearing people crying out for help’

by Campbell Gellie
29th Jul 2019 10:17 AM
A FAMILY of five, including three children, were left screaming for help as their house went up in flames in Sydney's east overnight.

Police are treating the blaze at North Bondi as suspicious after the fire reportedly started in a tree before spreading to the roof of the house at 12:30am.

The family managed to escape their North Bondi home without injury. Picture: Damian Hofman
Firefighters spent two hours battling the blaze on Stewart Street which caused extensive damage to the home.

All five people managed to escape the fire unhurt.

Neighbour Samantha Skinner said she woke to screams.

"My husband and I woke up hearing people crying out for help," Mrs Skinner said.

This fire in William Street at Rose Bay is also being treated as suspicious. Picture: Damian Hofman
"My daughter looked out her bedroom window and could see smoke and flames at the end of the street.

"I could hear an alarm going and literally people screaming for help - it was quite scary."

Police have established a crime scene as they investigate the cause of the fire.

Crews were also called to another fire 4km away at Rose Bay although it is unknown if there is a connection between the two incidents at this stage.

