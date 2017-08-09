'I woke up and couldn't breathe, talk:' Mum's health warning

IPSWICH mum Sheri Webster had spent only one night in her new home when she suffered a severe asthma attack that left her on life support in ICU for eight days.

Having survived the worst of the attack, Ms Webster now faces a long road to recovery, which includes extensive physiotherapy as she regains the muscle function lost while she was in hospital.

With more than 2.5 million Australians living with asthma, Ms Webster said she hoped her experience would serve as a cautionary tale to others.

"I woke up and couldn't breathe or talk so I called my daughter and she had to call an ambulance. I had four shots of adrenaline before I even left the bedroom so it was very scary," Ms Webster said.

On Ms Webster's eighth day in hospital, she was slowly taken off of life support until she was breathing on her own.

She didn't know how long she had been in hospital.

"I was supposed to take my granddaughter to Frozen On Ice, and I woke up to her telling me that she had already been. I was in tears because I didn't realise how long it had been." Ms Webster said.

"Frozen was on July 1 and I woke on July 4, I wasn't really aware of what had happened until the kids told me, and little things started slowly coming back."

Despite being a life-long asthma sufferer, she said the attack came on with no warning.

"I know I didn't take it seriously, and didn't know the importance of having an asthma plan and taking proper asthma prevention," Ms Webster said.