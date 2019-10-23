Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR — DOG MISSING: A man is appealing for help to find his stolen dog.
SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR — DOG MISSING: A man is appealing for help to find his stolen dog.
News

‘I will f-cking hurt you’: Man’s plea to find ‘stolen’ dog

Meg Gannon
23rd Oct 2019 1:56 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has promised to 'hurt' the people who have allegedly stolen his dog from his property in Bell.

Ryan Manteufel posted an impassioned plea on Facebook for assistance finding his six year old Ridgeback cross bull arab, who he believes was stolen.

In his post, Mr Manteufel said he would be offering a $7500 reward to anyone who returned the dog, who he described as his "best mate".

"I will not stop until I find him or get some closure," the post read.

"If I find out someone has him and won't return I will f-cking hurt you in more ways than one."

Mr Manteufel said the dog was last seen on his property on October 5.

Top Stories

    Dedicated office for veterans coming to Ipswich

    premium_icon Dedicated office for veterans coming to Ipswich

    Politics 'When you're talking to someone in Canberra or Adelaide, they can find it hard to understand what's happening in Springfield'.

    • 23rd Oct 2019 2:42 PM
    REVEALED: Four suburbs listed as Queensland 'sale hotspots'

    premium_icon REVEALED: Four suburbs listed as Queensland 'sale hotspots'

    Property Four Ipswich suburbs have made Westpac's 2019 property hotspots list

    Strange explanation behind phantom Warrego Highway sign

    premium_icon Strange explanation behind phantom Warrego Highway sign

    News Commuters may have noticed a sign on the side of the highway in Hatton Vale...

    Inmate takes rap for drug charge after prison yard meeting

    premium_icon Inmate takes rap for drug charge after prison yard meeting

    Crime She did it to 'get in the good graces' of another inmate.