'I was that mum with a crying baby, tired, emotional'

Emma and Ethan Rowlings-Jensen at the Australian Breastfeeding Association meeting at the Springfield Lakes YMCA. Rob Williams

EMMA Rowlings-Jensen knows just how important breast feeding help can be.

"I had my first child in a country where there was very limited information and support for new mothers wanting to breastfeed,” Ms Rowlings-Jensen said.

"As a result of this, I struggled for almost two months with a very painful breastfeeding issue which, if had I known and had access to accurate breastfeeding support would could have been very easily resolved.

"When I had my second baby back in Australia I thought I knew what I was doing breastfeeding wise, but my second son had a slightly more complicated breastfeeding issue.

"I called the ABA helpline and spoke with a breastfeeding counsellor who reassured me and provided me with some strategies to try.

"Speaking with the breastfeeding counsellor gave me the confidence and a focus to keep going even though I was finding it frustrating. I reached out and joined my local Springfield ABA group and the breastfeeding counsellors there were able to offer me additional support and information.

"It was such a relief to find other mothers who had been through or were going through similar challenges to me.

"Both of these different experiences really highlighted to me just how isolating it can be for a new mother (even second or third time around) who desperately wants to feed her baby but hasn't been given the right information or has been given conflicting or confusing advice that just isn't working.

"Knowing that I could call the ABA at any point and trust the advice that was provided to me really made a massive difference in my breastfeeding journey and overall peace of mind in those first blurry early months of having my baby and juggling a three year old.”

Ms Rowlings-Jensen has been a volunteer with the Springfield ABA since 2015, her mother was an ABA counsellor for 25 years.

"I started out as a volunteer when I first returned back to Australia as a way to meet other mothers in the area and also give back to an organisation and a service that is just so important for mothers at any point in their breastfeeding journey and beyond.

"I went on to train as a Breastfeeding Counsellor and qualified in 2017.”

As a Breastfeeding Counsellor she does a minimum of two shifts a month on the National Breastfeeding Helpline, she is also a group leader at the Springfield ABA.

"I am also one of the volunteer Queensland Helpline Coordinators - looking after rostering and supporting the QLD Breastfeeding Counsellors on the National Helpline behind the scenes.

"I also have two young children and work four days a week. So you could say I am very passionate about volunteering with the ABA.”

Ms Rowlings-Jensen said Australian women wanted to breastfeed their babies, but while 95.9 per cent start off breastfeeding, by month one 21.3 per cent will stop.

"When a mother calls the Helpline the breastfeeding counsellor, an experienced breastfeeding mother herself, knows that breastfeeding may not always seem easy. The breastfeeding counsellor can provide reassurance and give the mother knowledge about how breastfeeding works and help in overcoming common hurdles.

"More than 450 breastfeeding counsellors volunteer on the Breastfeeding Helpline each month nationally, and we receive around 7,000 calls a month.

"Breastfeeding counsellors are all trained volunteers taking shifts on the helpline from their own home often on top of very busy family and work lives. All counsellors have breastfed at least one baby and have completed a Certificate IV in Breastfeeding Education. Counsellors are continually updating their breastfeeding knowledge and skills through ongoing training.

HERE TO HELP: Sarah and Hallie Davis, Emma Rowlings-Jensen, and Cassie and Miles Burkett celebrate the tenth birthday of the 1800 free-call National Breastfeeding Helpline at a Springfield ABA discussion group on February 1. Rob Williams

"I was that mum with a crying baby, tired, emotional, frustrated that I just couldn't get my baby to feed properly confused by the advice I'd been given and wondering why it wasn't working properly.

"If I'd had access to a service like the ABA's National Breastfeeding Helpline it would have made all the difference in those first blurry months.

"I want other new mothers who may be feeling this way to know that they are not alone, that there is someone who has been there and understands what they are going through, who can listen, empathise and provide accurate suggestions on how to help their situations.

"Studying to be a breastfeeding counsellor really brought home to me that breastfeeding like many skills we learn is a learned skill, both for mother and baby.

"There are some great breastfeeding classes available but putting the theoretical knowledge into practice when you are tired, full of crazy hormones, recovering from birth and have a little person who is completely reliant on you can be really hard for some mothers.

"Breastmilk really is amazing, it's full of antibodies, immunofactors designed specifically for your child and even changes to help your child fight off sickness, or help them sleep at night.

"When I take a call on the helpline from a mother who starts the call in tears and finishes the call confident in her own ability to feed her baby it just gives me a sense of reward that I've found hard to achieve through any other paid work I've ever done.”

"The Breastfeeding Counsellors on the helpline and at my local ABA group really inspired me to want to study to be a breastfeeding counsellor myself. I started volunteering with my local Springfield Group doing meeting support and other group roles before completing my Certificate IV in Breastfeeding Education.

"I volunteer approximately 25-30 hours a month with the ABA which I can do flexibly around my paid work and my own family responsibilities.

"I completed my training at the end of 2017 and have taken over 100 calls on the helpline.

"I know some breastfeeding counsellors who have been counselling longer than me who have taken well into the 100's and 1000's of calls on the helpline - one counsellor has taken over 6000 calls since she first completed their her training.

"They really are dedicated to supporting mothers to meet their breastfeeding goals and are truly inspirational with the dedication, energy and expertise they bring to the helpline every month. We call them 'Helpline Heroes' as they consistently take calls each month on the helpline.

"I really enjoy being a part of an organisation of like-minded, passionate and caring people who are really looking out for women in their early days of becoming a mother.”

Last month the Australian Breastfeeding Association (ABA) celebrated the tenth birthday of the 1800 free-call National Breastfeeding Helpline, to mark the occasion the Springfield ABA held a discussion group on February 1.

"However a parent chooses to parent, they are very welcome at ABA. All mothers need support from time to time and the local ABA groups can become part of a mothers wider support group.

" In Springfield, the Springfield and Surrounds ABA Group runs monthly face to face discussion meetings on breastfeeding topic. These topics include common breastfeeding concerns, increasing supply, introducing solids, returning to work, self-care for the mother and weaning. The Springfield and Surrounds group also runs social meetups called BLISS's - Breastfeeding, Laughter, Information, Support and Socialising, online meetings and community events.”

To find out more about volunteering head to https://www.breastfeeding.asn.au/training/volunteers/, to donate head to https://www.breastfeeding.asn.au/donate.

Contact the Springfield group on springfieldaba@gmail.com or at https://m.facebook.com/groups/133199776761298.