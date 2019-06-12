Boy, 6, wakes up to snake biting his leg

Ben Gorman wasn’t afraid when he woke up in bed to find a snake more than a metre long latched on to his leg. Picture: Keri Megelus

Ben Gorman wasn’t afraid when he woke up in bed to find a snake more than a metre long latched on to his leg. Picture: Keri Megelus

HE may be teeny tiny, but 6-year-old Ben Gorman is quick to point out he is braver than most grown-ups when confronted by a slippery situation.

At 4am on Monday, Ben pulled back the covers to find a snake latched on to his little leg.

"I woke up and felt something biting my leg," he said.

Ben knew exactly what to do.

"I got my knee up then I ripped it off and threw it at the window," he said.

"I didn't scream. I was so brave I could just pick it up and throw it.

"I was holding it right behind the head so it couldn't bite me. If you hold it on the tail it can bend and bite you."

He alerted mum Micha, who called triple-0.

Ben was taken to Palmerston Regional Hospital to be treated for two bites, while an animal handler removed the more than 1m long slaty-grey snake.

Ms Gorman wasn't surprised given the events which preceded the incident.

In the hours before, she kicked something out of her bed and the family's new dog, Chilli, had been frightened.

Ms Gorman was proud of her son, who also ensured the safety of his 5-year-old brother Lachie, sleeping in the same room.

"Ben was really calm and collected, he said 'Mum, I think a snake just bit me, I pulled it off me and threw it against the wall'," she said.

"It's a really strong reminder to people that at the moment, snakes are on the move, they're trying to get somewhere warm and they're trying to get out of the cold."

It wasn't the family's first encounter with snakes at home but Ms Gorman said it came with living rural.

"You have to be mindful of them, make sure you don't have too much clutter around your house," she said.

Ms Gorman thanked emergency service staff and the animal handler for their assistance.