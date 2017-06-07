20°
News

'I was hysterical': Ipswich dad burned in house fire

Emma Clarke
| 7th Jun 2017 5:00 AM Updated: 6:21 AM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WITHIN minutes of a smoke alarm ringing through their house on Saturday night a family of seven found themselves standing on the street, watching their Deebing Heights home burn.

Christian Russell, his wife Nicole Wright and their five children were at home just after 8pm when the smoke alarm started to sound.

The flames were coming from the garage, metres from children in the living room, when Mr Russell kicked in the door in an attempt to save the house and their possessions.

He fell over into the flames, burning his arm, hand and fingers.

IN NEED: Elijah, Christian, Phoenix and Steven Russell and Nicole Wright are counting the losses after their Deebing Heights house burned on the weekend.
IN NEED: Elijah, Christian, Phoenix and Steven Russell and Nicole Wright are counting the losses after their Deebing Heights house burned on the weekend. Emma Clarke

 

"I thought when I ran down it would be only little, we might be able to throw a pot of water on it, but it was raging. The heat was intense, it was big orange and black flames," Mr Russell said.

"I kicked the door in, it slammed shut so I kicked it three more times and it was like somebody just put a flame thrower on. I was trying to see what I could do. By the time we got down here it was already raging."

The family sprinted to out the back door and onto the street where they could do nothing but watch the flames destroy the house.

A fire on Lomandra Street in Deebing Heights.
A fire on Lomandra Street in Deebing Heights. Rob Williams

 

"I was running up and down the street screaming help. I was hysterical screaming and yelling. You can't tell your brain what's normal and what's not at that time. I was screaming where are we going to live, that's our home," Mr Russell said.

Ms Wright said it was the family's dream home that the couple designed and built for their family three years ago.

"Christian went running out and Steven was yelling fire Dad, fire. By the time Christen got in, it was on fire," she said.

"He was saying get some water and I said babe water isn't going to do anything, we need to get out. We couldn't believe our house was on fire, what happened, it was a normal Saturday night."

The family is in need of accommodation, clothing, furniture, school and baby supplies but say the community generosity has already been overwhelming.

"I want to say thank you to the community for what they've done," Ms Wright said.

Polly's Delightful Pastrys owner and manager Lisa Warburton has offered her business, on Warwick Rd at Yamanto, as a collection point for donations.

"I don't know the family but my business is in the area so I thought it would be nice and close," she said.

"I am open from 5.30am-3pm so people can drop clothes in here, toys, tinned food and manchester. We just don't have room for big furniture."

To make a contribution to the Gofundme account visit https://www.gofundme.com/3vr2kug.

Police and Queensland Fire and Emergency Service investigations into the cause of the fire are continuing but it is not being treated as suspicious.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  deebing heights gofundme house fire ipswich

Pisasale's resignation 'concerning' for Ipswich business

Pisasale's resignation 'concerning' for Ipswich business

Small business look to the council for answers

'Distraught': Shocking video shows home destroyed by fire

A neighbour took this photo of the Chermside Rd fire.

MOTHER distraught after Ipswich house destroyed by fire

Coldest day this year as felt temperature drops below zero

Cold weather.

BOM explains what caused this morning's cold snap in Ipswich

Incoming burger chain has jobs on menu for Ipswich

BURGER GIANT: A view of inside one of the Carl's Jnr restaurants coming to Redbank Plains.

What is Carl's Jnr Burger any way?

Local Partners

Trio brings up happy half-ton

Ipswich couples celebrate 50th anniversary

'Children were being pushed over razor wire by parents'

The UN's mission in Afghanistan is vital for peace and stability in the region. Ensuring the respective parties find some common ground is a challenge, but essential.

Ipswich's unbelievable connection to the United Nations

The massive changes to toilets at the Ipswich Cup

Women queuing for the ladies toilet at the Ipswich Cup.

EVENT organisers are tackling problems head-on after complaints

Big-name headliner boosts local acts at Coast festival

Boy & Bear will headline the Sea N Sound festival this weekend at Mooloolaba.

Big names and local faces at Mooloolaba music festival

A 10m sculpture of Kanye West's sad face will head Splendour

RAPPER: Kanye West performing at Splendour in the Grass 2011.

"What can you put inside Sad Kanye to make him happy?"

Sunrise Mass leaves audience spellbound

Choir and session orchestra combine to present Haydn's Sunrise Mass at Lake Kawana

Jerry Seinfeld brutally rejects Kesha’s hug on camera

Jerry Seinfeld brutally rejects Kesha on the red carpet.

EVEN celebrities get rejected by celebrities sometimes.

Meg Ryan steals the spotlight at fashion awards

Meg Ryan.

Actress turns heads a year out after shocking fans at Tony Awards.

Foxtel Now will entertain kids from $10 a month

Emilia Clarke returns as Daenerys Targaryen in the seventh season of Game of Thrones, which premieres only on Foxtel on July 17.

Game of Thrones drama pack to be available for $15 a month

Could Carrie Bickmore take over Hamish & Andy's drive show?

Speculation is mounting Bickmore is being eyed to take over

George and Amal Clooney welcome twins, Ella and Alexander

Amal Clooney, left, and George Clooney.

"George is sedated and should recover in a few days"

MOVIE REVIEW: Brian Cox excels with his portrayal of 'grumpy, grunting' Churchill

INTIMATE: Brian Cox and Miranda Richardson in a scene from the movie Churchill.

Churchill is worth seeing for Cox's performance alone.

Highly Motivated Sellers take on Market Feedback

19 Saba Court, Middle Ridge 4350

House 4 2 2 Auction 23/6/2017...

Positioned on one of Toowoomba's most sought after streets in Middle Ridge. 19 Saba Court presents a sophisticated and contemporary design. This luxury family...

SUB-DIVIDE ME AND PROFIT – IT’S THAT SIMPLE!

4 Graham Street, Bundamba 4304

House 2 1 1 $297,000

• Renovated investment property or family home. • Huge elevated 1270m2 block. • Home well positioned to one side on block to subdivide (subject to ICC...

Big Block, Charming House, Great Location!

121 Thornton Street, Raceview 4305

House 3 1 2 $299,000

Situated on a large 923m2 block, walking distance to Raceview primary school and surrounded by copious amounts of local amenities, this much loved home is vacant...

SHADY BLOCK IN A QUIET ESTATE - 4,020 SQM

3 Wollemi Close, Regency Downs 4341

Residential Land This great block of land is ideally situated in a quiet cul-de-sac, ... $139,000

This great block of land is ideally situated in a quiet cul-de-sac, with shady trees and surrounded by quality homes. The established estate is fully serviced with...

Private Sanctuary, Central Location!

9 Petaine Street, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 2 OFFERS OVER...

Situated on a 620m2 corner block, on one side we have the serine June Court with only 8 properties and the other side one of Raceview’s quietest, majority owner...

Is this the Best Value Home in Springfield Lakes?!

67 O'Possum Circuit, Springfield Lakes 4300

House 4 2 2 $429,000

I personally think that it is! If you have been house hunting for long then I also think that you will agree with me. So the obvious question is - why suffer...

Up High, Great Views And Built On Solid Ground!

27 Burgess Street, Raceview 4305

House 3 1 2 $319,000

Situated on a 620m2 block on a quiet cul-de-sec with a park at the end and only hundreds of metres away from Raceview primary school. This home is ready for it's...

Private, Quiet and Secure Retreat!

1/8 Louise Court, Silkstone 4304

Unit 3 1 2 $259,000

Situated in cosy cul-de-sac in the quieter part of the rapidly growing Silkstone with the new $85 Million dollar Silkstone village only moments away, this...

TOTALLY UNIQUE, PRIVATE &amp; CONVENIENT!

9 Ranch Street, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 3 $369,000

This amazing and feature packed family home is totally unique & loaded with charm & personality. Not only does it not look like every other home from the front...

&quot; LOWSET UNIT- PRIME LOCATION - MANICURED PRESENTATION&quot;

20/11 Spring Street, East Ipswich 4305

Unit 2 1 1 $195,000

Awesome location- walk to rail along the newly instaled pathway, walk to other public transport and feel totally secure in a gated community with on site...

1400 jobs, $900m, 5-star luxury: 'Why Coast needs this'

PLANS: Sekisui House plans to partner with Westin for a five-star resort at Yaroomba.

Business leaders call on council to approve Yaroomba Beach project

Service moves into new site

NEW HUB: The Augustine Heights site will consolidate the society's local warehouse and be used as a place to store donated items under one roof.

Facility to support its social and community services

Developer assures panicked buyers: land will be ready

AVID Property Group's Harmony development manager Anthony Demiris and general manager Qld Bruce Harper on site at Palmview earlier this year. Mr Harper has vowed the opening stage will be complete by month's end.

Nervous buyers assured land release on schedule

Popular Coast clothing shop closes, replaced by playground

Customers left with outstanding gift vouchers after store shuts down

Rip Curl rides into Noosaville

DCIM\101MEDIA\DJI_0227.JPG

International surfing retailer makes major investment into Noosa

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!