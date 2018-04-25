Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
AMBULANCE CHASER: Scott Gordon leaves Ipswich Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
AMBULANCE CHASER: Scott Gordon leaves Ipswich Magistrates Court on Tuesday. Ross Irby
News

'I was going for a ride': Drunk biker avoids injury in crash

Ross Irby
by
25th Apr 2018 10:15 AM | Updated: 10:15 AM

REVVED up on two wheels, Scott Gordon zipped around an ambulance only to lose control and slam into a parked ute.

The impact sent him tumbling off his bike.

The teen rider wore no crash helmet but avoided serious injury.

Gordon, 19, had been drinking alcohol, his dirt bike was unregistered and uninsured, and he'd never held a licence to ride on a public road.

The escapade landed him before Ipswich Magistrates Court yesterday where the Goodna lad pleaded guilty to drink driving with a blood alcohol limit of .074; driving without due care and attention; being a driver who never held a licence; driving unregistered and uninsured and not wearing a motorbike helmet.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Carl Spargo said police were called at 7.30pm on January 27 to the scene of a crash at Goodna and officers saw a ute parked off road on nature strip and a motor bike rider on the ground.

Witnesses told police Gordon accelerated around an ambulance, lost control, mounted the kerb and struck the ute.

"He says he drank seven cans of bourbon and coke at home and thought the ambulance was taking a family member away so chased after it then crashed," Snr Cnst Spargo said.

Gordon said otherwise.

"I wasn't chasing the ambulance, I was being stupid," Gordon told Magistrate Donna MacCallum.

"I was just going for a ride. I thought it was a good idea but it wasn't."

A blood test revealed he also had drugs in his system.

Gordon was fined $1000 and disqualified for three months for driving when unlicensed, and five months for drink driving - a total of eight months off the road.

Related Items

ipswich ipswich court ipswich crime
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    FLYPAST: When to see Globemaster, Super Hornets on Anzac Day

    FLYPAST: When to see Globemaster, Super Hornets on Anzac Day

    News AS PART of the Anzac Day celebrations, the air force will put on a show for residents across Queensland.

    Postcards reveal the story of a digger at Gallipoli

    Postcards reveal the story of a digger at Gallipoli

    News The story of Henry Lobb was a closely guarded one for many years.

    Marburg's Anzac spirit grows

    Marburg's Anzac spirit grows

    News Small town puts on a big show

    • 25th Apr 2018 11:19 AM
    Man jailed over attack on child after dinner party

    Man jailed over attack on child after dinner party

    News Goat breeder guilty of three counts of indecent treatment of a child

    • 25th Apr 2018 10:12 AM

    Local Partners