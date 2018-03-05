'I was born an addict': Ipswich mum's heartbreaking story

CLEAN START: Jena Finall of Goodna has beaten drug addiction but has found a new direction in life.

AT 31 years old, Goodna mum of three Jena Finall has known drug addiction since birth.

Born addicted to methadone, Jena began her own drug habit smoking marijuana at 14 before moving to harder drugs. She said it was the start of what would become a lifelong battle to get clean.

"My mum was on many drugs, to the point where she was literally on a trip while giving birth to my sister," she said.

Jena said while she had made several attempts over the years to kick the habit, the pressure of life, failing mental health and an increased availability of ice had led to her relapse last September.

"Ice is so easily accessible these days and everyone is using it from truck drivers to doctors and lawyers," she said.

"I'd been clean for five years but still managed to get back on it, to a point where my children were taken from my care.

"People need to understand that support for addicts shouldn't stop after getting clean because it's a lifetime commitment to stay sober."

Jena decided to kick the habit again on December 10 last year and is now rebuilding her life. She hopes to have her children back as soon as possible.

She said one of the hardest things about the whole situation was the disappointment in herself for repeating history.

"It's sad because my daughter left my home the same age I left my mum, for the same bloody reasons," Jena said.

"Having them at home every day, I would constantly tell myself I would never do what she did to me.

"It was never in my wildest dreams that this could possibly happen."

Springfield Christian Family and Westside Community Care founder, pastor Phil Cutcliffe said Jena's case was not unique.

"I've noticed a lot of marriage breakdowns over the years and in most cases there has either been some kind of addiction to either drugs or alcohol involved," Ps Cutcliffe said.

"I'm by no means an expert, it's just through my observation, but I would say the availability of ice and the spread of it seems to be multiplying faster than the use of any other drugs."

For more information about the program call: (07) 3817 2400.

Alcohol still bigger issue than meth but numbers up

THE number of Ipswich parents taking ice has increased in Ipswich.

Last year the State Government revealed one in three children known to the Child Safety Department were ice, or metham- phetamine, users.

When the worrying trend was first revealed, 127 in the Ipswich region known to Child Protection had a parent using the drug.

Latest figures show that number has increased to 138.

West Moreton Hospital and Health Service's Community and Acute Mental Health Services Michelle Gilessaid while methamphetamine use was a problem in the Ipswich area, alcohol was still the leading cause of addiction.

Ms Giles said 32 per cent of people presenting to the Ipswich Alcohol and Other Drug Services sought treatment for alcohol addiction while 22 per cent related to methampetamine use.

"It is possible to overcome an addiction and we work with people to address the immediate harm that substance abuse is causing them, and those around them, but also to help identify the trigger for use."

Ice has been in focus for the State Government which last announced it was finalising an action plan to tackle the growing problem.

It comes after a thorough consultation period in which the State Government spoke to experts, frontline workers and users.

An extra $43 million over the next five years has been allocated to increase access to specialist clinics and other support services.

In November, the Labor party announced $1.5 million over the next four years in continued funding for Ipswich support services Anglicare and Drug Arm.