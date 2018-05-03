'I was a lone voice': MP's council concerns ignored

POLITICIANS that have publicly accused Ipswich City Council of corruption have been ridiculed by their own party.

Bundamba MP Jo-Ann Miller said she had spent 14 years trying to convince various Labor Party leaders to investigate the council but instead she was stripped of her Ministerial position.

Today, as the councillors stare down the possibility of being forcibly removed by the Local Government Minister, Ms Miller has declared she refused to give up.

"I have raised the issues of alleged corruption in Ipswich City Council for 14 years," Ms Miller said.

"I was a lone voice in parliament, and in various Labor governments, and I paid a very high price.

"When the government and the Labor party tells you you can't, or worse - don't - stand up and fight the wrongs, God tells you that you can and should.

"It is this faith, this strength to always fight for what's right, that has carried me through these difficult times."

Last year, when Ms Miller declared her concerns had been ignored - Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk rejected those allegations.

At the time, a spokesperson for the Premier said MPs should take any allegations of corruption to the CCC "to be independently investigated" and dismissed the tirade as "just Jo being Jo".

Today Ms Palaszczuk was asked about concerns raised by Ms Miller and said: "We have an independent watchdog in this state called the CCC which those opposite talked down when they were in government".

During parliament this week, Deputy Premier Jackie Trad said anybody could make allegations, but without evidence they were only "hollow words".

"Any Ipswich resident that has any concerns, any concerns, any allegations, any evidence - they can actually send it anonymously to the CCC," Ms Trad said.

Ms Miller maintains when she raised her concerns about Ipswich council dealings directly with the Premier but was told to 'just fix it'.

She refused and, shortly after, was sidelined in Premier Palaszczuk's first cabinet, stripped of her position as Police Minister over "reckless conduct".

"In relation to my time as police minister, I told the Premier that the then-mayor (Paul Pisasale) was allegedly corrupt and I believed had access to information confidential to the Ipswich police [communications] centre," Ms Miller said, in August last year during parliament.

"My concerns were ignored..."

A parliament ethics committee found Ms Miller demonstrated a pattern of reckless conduct which was not of ministerial or parliamentary standard which lead to her resignation.

Last year, Far North MP Rob Pyne tabled a series of documents in parliament under privilege detailing various allegations about the council's conduct.

The allegations, detailed in documents called 'Ipswich Inc' were largely unsupported by evidence.

Mr Pyne was labelled a disgrace by then Acting mayor Paul Tully and Local Government Association of Queensland chief Greg Hallam.

He was voted out at the last State Election where he ran as an independent, after quitting the Labor Party in May 2016.