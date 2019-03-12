Menu
CELEBRATE: Jerica Nieva, Marissa Gutierrez, Jomar Nieva and Djossha Nieva invite you to the Philippines-Australia Autumn Festival at Robelle Domain Parklands on April 14. Rob Williams
'I wanted to expose my kids to the culture' says dad

Carly Morrissey
12th Mar 2019 12:00 PM
FOR Jomar Nieva the upcoming Philippines-Australia Autumn Festival will give his kids the chance to learn about their culture.

"In Ipswich the Filipino's have a big population,” he said.

Mr Nieva who is the festival organising committee chairman said it would be the first time a Filipino cultural festival was held in Springfield.

"I wanted to expose my kids to the culture. The song and dance and the food.”

The idea to hold the festival in Springfield started with a small group of Filipino-Australian residents living in the growing suburbs of Greater Springfield.

"I wanted to give something back to the community. Filipinos and non-Filipinos can enjoy the culture.

"Migrant Filipinos and Australia-born citizens with Filipino heritage or parents are one of the largest groups of residents living in Ipswich, however awareness and appreciation of Philippine culture, dances and songs from children of migrant Filipinos and Australians is not very strong.”

The festival will be held on Sunday, April 14 at Robelle Domain, Springfield Central from 9am to 7pm.

It will showcase Filipino culture with a festival of food, music, songs, dances and games.

There will be stalls, rides and a jumping castle and is free entry to the public.

The event is expected to attract 2000 visitors from local communities within the Greater Springfield area, Brisbane and as far as Toowoomba and Gold Coast.

