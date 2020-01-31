‘I want to help students the way my teachers couldn’t’

NEW ADVENTURE: Newly graduated drama, geography and english teacher Emily Price is already loving her role at Laidley State High School.

EMILY Price was bullied at school for having a speech impediment.

It put her behind in her classes and she didn't receive support from her teachers.

It's that experience that led Emily to study education and to her first job as a teacher at Laidley State High School.

Just like new kids attending a new school, a new job can be just as daunting.

Throw in a brand new place and it's downright scary.

For Laidley State High School's newest teacher, it's mostly exciting.

Emily, 21, has just begun her role as a drama, english and geography teacher, moving from Brisbane to be closer to her new workplace.

"I'm not used to anything out here and I've never been here before in my life," Emily said. "But it's only day two and they have already made me feel so welcome."

Emily decided to become a teacher after having a "not so great" school experience herself.

Having a speech impediment as a child, she was bullied and found a lack of support in school.

"From preschool to high school, I had a speech impediment so I went to a special school for a little bit - and I was bullied for that," she said.

In high school, she passed her subjects but found she needed extra support - which wasn't available.

"I want to help my students the way my teachers couldn't," she said.

"They were really good at helping out the more academically smart students but it wasn't so great for me."

While she dreamed of one day becoming a school principal, Emily realised the classroom was her element - and where she could have the most positive influence on her students.

"My main focus is on really getting to know my students," she said.

"As soon as you can relate to your students and make lesson plans where their interests are incorporated, that's when they can learn."

Just two days into her role, Emily is already settled in and making ground on her goal to have a positive influence - even on her friends.

"My friends are proud of me for being able to do this and saying they could maybe do the same thing one day," she said.

"They have been able to see it and I think they've been able to get some inspiration - moving away from the city doesn't seem so scary anymore.'

With freshly upgraded facilities at the school, Emily is excited to get stuck into teaching in the new drama room.

"I'm really excited for that," she said.

"I didn't know about it when I first applied but when I got the interview here, they told me all about the new facilities."