‘I want to go home’: Man denies tracker allegation

A MAN accused of tampering with a GPS tracking monitor denied the police accusation, telling an Ipswich court on Tuesday: ‘I want to go home. This is bullshi**ing me’.

Appearing from the watch house via video-link before Ipswich Magistrates Court, Aaron Pereira, 43, faced one charge of breaching his bail conditions.

Legal Aid lawyer Alexis Oxley made the bail application with Pereira interjecting with occasional comments.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Bridie O’Shea said police opposed bail with the allegation that the device was being tampered with and an attempt had been made to remove it.

She said she had no further details on the alleged attempted removal of the device, but did say Pereira had a history for failing to appear at court.

Pereira currently has matters before Brisbane District Court.

“Go get some real criminals,” Pereira was heard to say.

Ms Oxley said there was no indication that Pereira failed to comply with his bail and reporting conditions.

She said he would abide by a curfew and live with his parents at Redbank Plains.

“He maintains he did not intend to remove it. And when located he was asleep in his bed,” Ms Oxley said.

“He will contest the charge.”

Ms Oxley said he was subject to parole conditions and would continue reporting to police.

“I want to go home,” Pereira said.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said she presumed he would not be released until a new tracking device was fitted.

She granted his bail application and adjourned the matter to July 13.

“Thanks your honour,” Pereira said.

