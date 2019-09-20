'I want to die': Woman charges at top cop with knives

A SENIOR police officer was forced to draw his taser as a woman ran towards him this morning shouting "I want to die" and threatening him with two large knives.

Around 7.45am today, Richmond Police District Inspector Darren Cloake said the Nimbin resident ran at him from across Zadoc St towards the police station after he went outside to check on a report of a woman with knives walking near the car park.

He said woman, in her 50s ,shouted out: "I want to die."

"We had a call from the member of the public about a female in the car park near the police station with knives," he said.

"We were told she had left the scene in a motor vehicle and were provided with the registration, so when I went outside to check and was at the end of the station's veranda, a female came from across the street towards.

"I noticed she carried two large steak knives and she said she wanted to die."

Insp Cloake said he was pleased the woman was able to be subdued without injury, but he admitted "it was an intense moment".

"I was forced to pull my taser and ordered her to stop and thankfully, she complied with my request," he said.

"Two of my colleges came out and while she was being handcuffed she bit an officer on the thumb but there no skin breakage."

Insp Cloake said the woman was currently being attended to by paramedics at the Lismore Police Station.

"Police will ensure she attends Lismore Base Hospital for a metal health assessment," he said.

"We can't have people running at police or the public with large steak knives.

"This was a high-risk incident which we managed to resolve without anyone being injured or being hurt."