'I want him in jail': Child's plea after bruising assault

CONCERNED school teachers sounded the alarm when they noticed bruises on a young student.

Police were called and the girl's stepfather was spoken to.

An Ipswich court this week heard that despite the man's initial denials, there was enough evidence to charge him with assaulting the six-year-old child.

The 35-year-old man went before Ipswich District Court and pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm between June and August 2017. The charge was a domestic violence offence.

The court heard the girl told police she wanted her stepfather to go to jail following the assault.

Prosecutor Clayton Wallis said the man's guilty plea spared the girl and her mother from giving evidence.

He said the girl was interviewed three times, saying that she "didn't like her dad".

"I don't want him to come back into my family, I want him to go to jail," she told the investigating police.

Mr Wallis said it was a case of excessive discipline and her stepfather exercised some authority in the blended family.

"Her mother says he was quite strict. He held a grudge and struggled to let it go," he said.

"She was apparently treated differently than his biological children."

Mr Wallis said the bruises were noticed by teachers on August 6 and police spoke to the child two days later.

The girl told police he got angry and used his hands repeatedly to strike her.

The Crown tendered photographs of the bruises to the girl's back and a bruise to the larynx.

A medical examination found the likely cause to be blunt-force trauma.

"He exercised parental control but overstepped the boundaries. She spoke of other times where she received physical discipline and remonstration so there is history, perhaps bordering on excessive," Mr Wallis said.

Defence barrister Geoffrey Seaholme said the couple had since separated and the man had no criminal history.

He had also completed a parenting course since being charged.

Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren SC said parents had to exercise careful judgment when disciplining children.

"You must know that there are limits to how you can discipline your children," he said.

He took into account evidence that the man suffered anxiety and depression.

Judge Horneman-Wren ordered that he complete a 12-month probation order.