26°
News

'I treat every day like a gift' says brain surgery survivor

Joel Gould
| 29th May 2017 3:47 PM
A snapshot of the scar in Steven Purcell's head after surgery with the staples still in.
A snapshot of the scar in Steven Purcell's head after surgery with the staples still in.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AFTER staring death in the face and prevailing, Steven Purcell the new Greens candidate for the seat of Jordan, treats every day like a gift.

It is hard to imagine what it is like to be given an ultimatum like this - have brain surgery and face a one in 20 chance of dying on the operating table or continue as normal and face a one in four chance of dropping dead.

But that is exactly what Mr Purcell had to confront last October.

"I had some headaches and went in for some scans and that afternoon I had the neurosurgery ward on the phone saying 'please come in we've got a bed ready for you',” he said.

"It was a horrifying experience.

"It is called an AVM- an arteriovenous malformation.

"It is a congenital condition, not quite like a tumour, but a malformation of veins and arteries in my brain where they shouldn't be.

"It put me at a very serious risk of having an aneurysm, a big aneurysm.”

Just over two weeks after his scans, Mr Purcell was on the operating table.

He could have left it and not done anything but he was told he would have a 70 per cent chance of having a major bleed.

"And if I did there would've been a one in four chance I would drop dead,” he said.

"Or I could take a risk up front with a one in 20 chance I would die on the table, but it seemed like a safer bet.”

The doctor he had treating him was considered one of the best in Australia.

"So I decided to take their advice and undergo the surgery,” he said.

"It went better than expected and they are happy with the outcome.

"The surgical team did a wonderful job.”

GRATEFUL: Steven Purcell is now fighting fit, treating each day like a gift and ready to run for the Greens in the seat of Jordan after brain surgery.
GRATEFUL: Steven Purcell is now fighting fit, treating each day like a gift and ready to run for the Greens in the seat of Jordan after brain surgery.

The 36-year-old Camira business owner said the surgery involved removing a piece of skull about 5cm by 5cm.

"They put it back and secured it with titanium plates, and inside I still have a number of clips and coils,” he said.

"It was a two-day procedure. Day one was performed by the radiologists. They accessed the arteries in my brain through the femoral artery in my groin.

"They glued up the feeding arteries, and inserted coils to limit and control blood flow.

"Day two, the big one, was performed by the neurosurgeons.

"It was an eight-hour surgery to peel away the malformed veins and arteries and clip the surrounding arteries to prevent bleeding.

"It was quite unique, because they rarely get to perform this kind of interventional surgery.

"Less than 1% of population experience AVMs, and only 1% of those are caught before a bleed. I am extremely lucky to have picked it up, and for the surgeons to be able to treat.”

Blood vessels in Mr Purcell&#39;s brain show irregular flow.
Blood vessels in Mr Purcell's brain show irregular flow.

Mr Purcell has now been dropped down to a category three patient, from category one, and has to go in for some radiation treatment over the next few months.

The lessons he has learned are clear.

"They are to treat every day like a gift, and make sure the people in their lives know how much they mean to them, and to not be afraid to stand up and fight for what you believe in,” he said

"It has definitely been a life changing year.

"Being told at my age I faced these dire risk factors made me put everything into perspective and re-evaluate my priorities and what sort of contribution I wanted to make.

"I've always wanted to do something positive and meaningful for society and that is why I got involved in politics in the first place.

"After this experience, that seems so much clearer.”

Mr Purcell said he had realised how important his partner and large family is to him, but he also is determined to make a difference politically.

He has run for the federal seat of Oxley in the past and for Ipswich City Council as an endorsed Green.

Now he is back in the political fray and keen for a strong showing in Jordan at the next state election with the Greens.

"My background is in science and business and I decided to get involved with the Greens because they were the only ones delivering genuine policies that targeted the real issues that weren't distorted by ideology or corporate interests,” he said.

"They were the only honest voice in parliament talking about policies informed by science and evidence to address the issues we face...such as climate change.

"But I am a business owner as well and I felt the polarity that exists between the corporate identity of the LNP and the supposed worker class representation of the ALP had stopped serving the community.

"I think that is because if the influence of political donations and the values they once stood for seem meaningless in today's world.”

Mr Purcell said there was a need to reinvent what was being done in the political sphere.

"And I believe the Greens are best positioned to do that.

"We have a national presence and are still going strong and gaining momentum because we have a strong policy platform and evidenced based policy that rings true and makes ground in parliament.”

Ipswich Queensland Times
My Kitchen Rules champion reveals how he won $250K

My Kitchen Rules champion reveals how he won $250K

VIDEO: Tyson Murr revealed some behind-the-scenes secrets in a speech at Ipswich Grammar School today

James Hardie boss devastated by work death

Construction firms have faced challenges from rising costs and small margins, but there's absolutely no indication that the coming year will be any worse than the past couple, MBA's Will Wilson says.

A MAN in his 60s has died in an industrial accident.

How police shooting in Lockyer Valley unfolded

An armed man is on the run from police after an officer was shot this afternoon.

Events that led to a police officer's death in the Lockyer Valley

Taking a stand for health

Simon LaBlack lawyer for LaBlack Lawyers uses a stand up desk to work after suffering a neck injury.

Calls for standing desks and active learning at schools and at work

Local Partners

Pahlke raised 4306 issue back in 1990s, but no-one listened

Former postmaster backs call for simple solution to postcode debacle

How rugby league is turning lives of young men around

Rugby league is turning the lives of young men at the Brisbane Youth and Detention Centre around.

Coach plays hard ball but the results are plain to see

5 things to do in Ipswich this weekend

Don't forget to give generously to the Salvation Army Red Shield Appeal this weekend. Collectors will be out knocking on doors, as well as operating static collection points around the city.

SEE what's on this weekend around Ipswich

Your gig guide to a great night out in Ipswich

THAT'S ENTERTAINMENT: Don't miss out on the offerings from the top spots in town.

The latest on the live music scene across the city

Paddinton Bear is coming to Ipswich

IN TOWN: Annette Kitching plays the part of Paddington Bear in The Cute Little Bear From Peru at the Incinerator Theatre.

FAVOURITE children's character set to delight in new show

My Kitchen Rules champion reveals how he won $250K

VIDEO: Tyson Murr revealed some behind-the-scenes secrets in a speech at Ipswich Grammar School today

Could Schapelle be heading for Gladstone?

Australian Schapelle Corby is escorted by Bali Police at the parole office in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, 27 May 2017.

Schapelle's mother teases her free daughter could be Gladstone bound

Six things you never knew about Men in Black

Mushu the pug

It's been 20 years since Men in Black first hit cinemas

10 strange stories behind famous sex scenes

Khaleesi and Khal Drogo in a steamy moment.

Every set has their own way of filming sex scenes

HBO spills new details on Game of Thrones’ final season

Game of Thrones’ eighth and final season will only have six episodes.

New details about what to expect from the eighth, final instalment.

Karl’s rant on Corby: ‘Made to look like idiots’

Karl Stefanovic is sick of hearing about Schapelle Corby.

Today co-host launched a tirade against Schapelle Corby media circus

Big Pineapple festival safety concerns as 100s walk home

LONG WALK HOME: Many festival goers opted to take a dangerous walk home due to transport difficulty following the Big Pineapple Festival in Woombye on Saturday.

Big Pineapple festival-goers have braved dangerous walks home

&quot;NEAT AS A PIN AND READY FOR YOU TO MOVE IN&quot;

2/316 Redbank Plains Road, Bellbird Park 4300

Unit 2 1 1 offers over...

This awesome 2 bedroom (both w BIR's) brick and tile unit is now offered for sale. This unit has been a loving home for the current owner and she has it presented...

SECURE PRIVATE QUALITY RETIREMENT LIFSTYLE

67/102a Moores Pocket Road, Moores Pocket 4305

2 1 1 $199,000

This spacious 2 bedroom villa, with its large, open plan design and raked ceilings is air-conditioned and the front faces the morning sun, so you can enjoy a quiet...

The Entertainers Dream!

2 Lawson Drive, Cabarlah 4352

House 5 2 5 Offers over...

This outstanding home is well positioned on a massive 5,858m2 landscaped allotment in the established 'Shannon Park Estate'. The property allows you to enjoy...

Inner City Home or Business?

44 Roderick Street, Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 4 $499,000

How would you use this home? Do you choose to occupy this gorgeous three bedroom inner city character home that has all the trademark charm of a home built in...

A LIFE OF LUXURY CAN BE YOURS IN ONLY 30 DAYS FROM NOW!

62 Diamantina Circle, Karalee 4306

House 5 2 4 OFFERS OVER...

Yes you can cheat! You don’t have to waste 12-18 months of your life planning, agonising and then finally building your dream home when you can just buy this...

LIVING OR INVESTING ON A BUDGET!

14/5 Spalding Street, Goodna 4300

Unit 2 1 1 $199,000

Buying your own unit or investment property doesn’t have to break your budget and leave you with no money! This great two bedroom unit in a beautifully maintained...

Brassall Highset

89 North High Street, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 1 $319,000

Looking for a great family home, then this is it - look no further. This delightful home offers upstairs living and boasts polished floors throughout, spacious...

Rosewood Over 55s Development Site

148 Matthew Street, Rosewood 4340

Residential Land 0 0 $829,000

Here's a great opportunity for a serious invester to own and develop this great 1.9 hectare block into a secure over 55s community living facility. While there is...

Modern Terrace House living.REDUCED

38 Sovereign Drive, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 2 $367,000

What great buying this 4 bedroom home is, with the average price for 4 bedders in this premier estate going for around the $429,000 mark this one is great...

Lowest four Bedroom

18 Brighton Street, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 2 Auction on Site...

With the market moving and homes selling quickly this low set brick home in Raceview is one for the buyers whether you are keen investors or somebody looking to...

New $46.7m counter-terrorism facility to be built in Wacol

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, pictured with Police Commisioner Ian Stewart, has announced plans to build a new counter-terrorism facility in Wacol.

The facility will be built over three years.

Home to a sex worker: Sordid history of iconic Coast shed

Milojevic Djordjevic's daughter Linda at the derelict shed on Yandina-Coolum Road.

The shed was once a liveable 'barrack'.

This is real estate's billion-dollar man

Bob Wolff at AREC with John McGrath of McGrath Real Estate.

They don’t call him the “Billion dollar man” for nothing

Man's amazing comeback from monster crisis

Pat O'Driscoll agents Penny Keating and Doug Webber sold 56 Agnes St, The Range at auction over the weekend.

NOT long ago, he sold his possessions to pay staff. Now he's back.

Report reveals progress on $319m airport upgrade

Aerials of the Sunshine Coast.Jetstar plane in front of the Susnhine Coast terminal, Sunshine Coast Airport.

Over two dozen government approvals needed for airport expansion

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!