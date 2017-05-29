'I treat every day like a gift' says brain surgery survivor

A snapshot of the scar in Steven Purcell's head after surgery with the staples still in.

AFTER staring death in the face and prevailing, Steven Purcell the new Greens candidate for the seat of Jordan, treats every day like a gift.

It is hard to imagine what it is like to be given an ultimatum like this - have brain surgery and face a one in 20 chance of dying on the operating table or continue as normal and face a one in four chance of dropping dead.

But that is exactly what Mr Purcell had to confront last October.

"I had some headaches and went in for some scans and that afternoon I had the neurosurgery ward on the phone saying 'please come in we've got a bed ready for you',” he said.

"It was a horrifying experience.

"It is called an AVM- an arteriovenous malformation.

"It is a congenital condition, not quite like a tumour, but a malformation of veins and arteries in my brain where they shouldn't be.

"It put me at a very serious risk of having an aneurysm, a big aneurysm.”

Just over two weeks after his scans, Mr Purcell was on the operating table.

He could have left it and not done anything but he was told he would have a 70 per cent chance of having a major bleed.

"And if I did there would've been a one in four chance I would drop dead,” he said.

"Or I could take a risk up front with a one in 20 chance I would die on the table, but it seemed like a safer bet.”

The doctor he had treating him was considered one of the best in Australia.

"So I decided to take their advice and undergo the surgery,” he said.

"It went better than expected and they are happy with the outcome.

"The surgical team did a wonderful job.”

GRATEFUL: Steven Purcell is now fighting fit, treating each day like a gift and ready to run for the Greens in the seat of Jordan after brain surgery.

The 36-year-old Camira business owner said the surgery involved removing a piece of skull about 5cm by 5cm.

"They put it back and secured it with titanium plates, and inside I still have a number of clips and coils,” he said.

"It was a two-day procedure. Day one was performed by the radiologists. They accessed the arteries in my brain through the femoral artery in my groin.

"They glued up the feeding arteries, and inserted coils to limit and control blood flow.

"Day two, the big one, was performed by the neurosurgeons.

"It was an eight-hour surgery to peel away the malformed veins and arteries and clip the surrounding arteries to prevent bleeding.

"It was quite unique, because they rarely get to perform this kind of interventional surgery.

"Less than 1% of population experience AVMs, and only 1% of those are caught before a bleed. I am extremely lucky to have picked it up, and for the surgeons to be able to treat.”

Blood vessels in Mr Purcell's brain show irregular flow.

Mr Purcell has now been dropped down to a category three patient, from category one, and has to go in for some radiation treatment over the next few months.

The lessons he has learned are clear.

"They are to treat every day like a gift, and make sure the people in their lives know how much they mean to them, and to not be afraid to stand up and fight for what you believe in,” he said

"It has definitely been a life changing year.

"Being told at my age I faced these dire risk factors made me put everything into perspective and re-evaluate my priorities and what sort of contribution I wanted to make.

"I've always wanted to do something positive and meaningful for society and that is why I got involved in politics in the first place.

"After this experience, that seems so much clearer.”

Mr Purcell said he had realised how important his partner and large family is to him, but he also is determined to make a difference politically.

He has run for the federal seat of Oxley in the past and for Ipswich City Council as an endorsed Green.

Now he is back in the political fray and keen for a strong showing in Jordan at the next state election with the Greens.

"My background is in science and business and I decided to get involved with the Greens because they were the only ones delivering genuine policies that targeted the real issues that weren't distorted by ideology or corporate interests,” he said.

"They were the only honest voice in parliament talking about policies informed by science and evidence to address the issues we face...such as climate change.

"But I am a business owner as well and I felt the polarity that exists between the corporate identity of the LNP and the supposed worker class representation of the ALP had stopped serving the community.

"I think that is because if the influence of political donations and the values they once stood for seem meaningless in today's world.”

Mr Purcell said there was a need to reinvent what was being done in the political sphere.

"And I believe the Greens are best positioned to do that.

"We have a national presence and are still going strong and gaining momentum because we have a strong policy platform and evidenced based policy that rings true and makes ground in parliament.”