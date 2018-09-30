'I thought I would die': Mayhem as ute slams into house

'I LITERALLY thought I was going to die'.

Phoebe Morgan, 23, saw her life flash before her eyes when a ute, allegedly with a drink driver behind the wheel, slammed through the wall of her home early this morning.

It missed Ms Morgan, who was asleep in her bed, by only metres.

Emergency services were called to the house on Laurel St at Redbank Plains just after 1am today and arrested the 48-year-old driver.

Ms Morgan was asleep when she woken to tyres screeching and headlights shining through her bedroom window.

"I had just got home, it was about 12.15 and I had a shower and did getting ready for bed stuff. I got my pyjamas on and got into bed," she said.

"About 20 minutes later I heard wheels squealing and saw headlights coming towards my house and then all of a sudden the car was in my house, it had crashed into my house.

"My things are gone, my house is gone, I don't have a place to live and he was sorry.

"I got his number plate and called the cops and my mum."

Her home is completely ruined.

Redbank Plains resident Phoebe Morgan in what used to be her unit after a car crashed into it in the early hours of Sunday morning. Rob Williams

"I screamed, I was traumatised, I had no idea what was going on, I was half asleep," Ms Morgan said.

"It's something I can't explain, I was so traumatised I didn't know what to do but go off at this guy. He gets out of his car and he says 'I'm sorry' and I said 'are you really'."

"So much was going through my mind, I was screaming, why did this happen to me. I could have died, that's what I was thinking.

"When people say they saw their lives flash before them, I literally did because I just saw headlights at my house and this car going through.

"I literally thought I was going to die and I'm so glad I'm alive.

"I look at it now and think that's my home gone but I'm very glad I'm alive because it could have been much worse.

"It's just horrible. Don't drink and drive and be an idiot on the road, you could almost kill people like that.

"I thought it was going to hit my bed, I thought that was it."

Police allege the 48-year-old was drink driving when his ute crashed into the front of the house.

A Redbank Plains man has been charged with one count each of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle whilst adversely affected by an intoxicating substance and driving under the influence of liquor.

He is expected to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court on October 19.