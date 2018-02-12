Menu
The one thing you should never say to a traffic cop

The BMW was pulled over at Glenugie on Sunday.
Jenna Thompson
by

POLICE attached to Grafton Highway Patrol have pulled over a Maroon BMW bearing Queensland registration plates after clocking the driver at speeds of up to 193km/hr in a 100km/hr speed zone.

According to Police, the 24 year-old male driver from Sippy Downs, Queensland was travelling south on Sunday when he was pulled over at approximately 7:30pm on the Pacific Highway, Glenugie.

Upon speaking with police in relation to his speed, the driver replied, "I thought I was doing about 210".

The driver was issued with a Traffic Infringement Notice for Class A motor vehicle exceed speed limit by more than 45kph - $2384 and his privileges to drive in the state of New South Wales were withdrawn for a period of six (6) months.

