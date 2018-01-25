'I looked both ways': $1500 fine for crash with biker

DRIVER Timothy Auld was emphatic in evidence before an Ipswich court that he had looked both ways before his car collided with a motorbike rider when driving out of a service station on Brisbane Valley Highway.

Nineteen-year-old Auld said he did not see the rider approaching but had stopped before leaving the Freedom Fuels service station at Fernvale.

Police were not able to provide CCTV footage to Ipswich Magistrates Court that showed the collision between Auld and an oncoming motorbike rider on May 12 last year.

Timothy Ivor Auld, 19, pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention at Fernvale.

"One hundred per cent I stopped, your honour. I stopped and looked both ways," Auld told Magistrate David Shepherd.

"So how do you explain the collision?" Mr Shepherd said.

Auld said he thought a sign may have obscured his view and the sign had since been removed.

Mr Shepherd said while he understood the rider suffered significant injuries and been hospitalised for some time, there was nothing before him on this so he could not make any order for compensation.

Police prosecutor Bronson Ballard said Auld had no history and was co-operative with police.

Mr Shepherd accepted Auld stopped as he exited the service station and looked but had not seen the approaching motorbike.

He said while it was not a case of deliberate hooning or driving under the influence, it did result in significant injuries to the rider.

Mr Shepherd convicted and fined Auld $1500, and made no order on his licence to drive.