Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

‘I smoke a lot’: Young mum busted with weed stash

by ELISABETH SILVESTER
9th Jul 2020 11:39 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A new mother who was found with almost an ounce of marijuana during a police raid told to a court "I smoke a lot".

Sabrina Michelle Cahill, 21, pleaded guilty in the Townsville Magistrates Court to one count of possessing dangerous drugs and one count of possessing anything used in the commission of a crime.

On March 10, the court heard Cahill was found with 24g of marijuana and a pair of electronic scales after police searched her home.

Sabrina Michelle Cahill was sentenced to drug diversion and placed on $300 recognisance for three months for possession of dangerous drugs.
Sabrina Michelle Cahill was sentenced to drug diversion and placed on $300 recognisance for three months for possession of dangerous drugs.

Magistrate Viviana Keegan told Cahill's defence solicitor Helen Armitage the amount of drugs was "just shy of an ounce".

Cahill spoke up from the bar table, saying "I smoke a lot".

Police prosecutor Senior Sergeant Felicity Nalder told the court Cahill made full admissions to police.

"Cahill said she smoked about one gram a day and used the scales to weigh out the drugs prior to consumption," she said.

Ms Armitage told the court Cahill was a new mother to a six-month-old baby and was on the single parent government payment.

Ms Keegan blasted the new mum for her drug stash.

"Cannabis is illegal in Queensland and people go to jail," she said.

"You have a baby in your care and the consequences are serious to your health."

Cahill was sentenced to drug diversion and placed on $300 recognisance for three months.

Convictions were not recorded.

Originally published as 'I smoke a lot': Young mum busted with weed stash

More Stories

crime drugs queensland crime weed

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Revealed: Where Qld’s next Kmart will open

        premium_icon Revealed: Where Qld’s next Kmart will open

        Business Global giant Kmart has been confirmed as one of two prominent retail tenants at a new $70 million shopping destination in Ipswich.

        • 9th Jul 2020 11:10 AM
        ‘Very sad for this council’: Motion stifles debate

        premium_icon ‘Very sad for this council’: Motion stifles debate

        News Ipswich Mayor Teresa Harding was left dismayed and said a motion to accept...

        • 9th Jul 2020 10:42 AM
        Murder hearing set for Toowoomba court

        premium_icon Murder hearing set for Toowoomba court

        Crime The court hearing on murder is expected to run for up to one week.

        Make the most of your digital subscription

        premium_icon Make the most of your digital subscription

        News Being a subscriber, you're in the box seat of the best local action