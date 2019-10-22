Menu
TWO CHARGES: Zachary Clark pleaded guilty to two drug charges and declined probation.
News

‘I smoke a few cones’: 24yo claims no drug problem

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
22nd Oct 2019 4:00 PM
DESPITE smoking “a few cones” before bed at night, Zachary Clark believes he does not has a drug problem.

But a Gatton magistrate thinks otherwise, telling the 24-year-old that society would not see it the same way.

“I don’t feel like I have a drug problem, I work 40 hours a week, am still studying my Cert III and I don’t drink,” Clark said in court.

“I come home, smoke a few cones and go to sleep.”

However the Gatton Magistrates Court heard Clark had a “serious history”, including a previous jail term related to drug use.

His allegation stemmed from a drug test by police on September 7, when officers found him with marijuana in his system.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Molinary told the court officers searched Clark’s car and found one gram of pot wrapped in plastic and stashed in the glove box.

Magistrate Robbie Davies told Clark he had a drug problem and asked if he would consent to probation.

“It’s like parole but a lot easier, you talk to the staff, get counselling in relation to drug use and they give you assistance to try to get off the drugs,” Mr Davies said.

“It’s constructive and rehabilitative — that’s the purpose of it.”

Despite the magistrate’s advice, Clark opted for a fine.

“I’ve kept my head down for the last two years and I’ve been trying to work and get my life on track,” Clark said.

Mr Davies told Clark society might see it differently.

“If you’re smoking regularly, you’ve got a drug problem as far as the community is concerned,” Mr Davies said.

“Something you really need to know is, once you’ve been to jail once, it’s very easy to end up back there.”

Clark was fined $600, his conviction was recorded and he was disqualified from driving for six months.

