When a mum booked in for a C-section she knew her son was going to be big. But she didn’t expect her doctor to need an extra pair of hands.

When Amy Smit imagined meeting her newborn son for the first time, she assumed she'd be cooing over him just like she did for her first child.

But as Ms Smit, 27, caught her first glimpse of not-so-little Zagrys (who was already 60cm tall), the words that came out of her mouth were: "Bloody hell."

The Buckinghamshire, UK, woman already knew her baby boy was going to be on the larger side when she arrived for a C-section on March 25, The Sun reports.

But never did the mum and her partner Zac, 28, think their son was going to weigh a whopping 5.6kg.

"We knew he was going to be a tall baby, because all the scans showed he was quite long, and both Zac and I are around the six-foot [182cm] mark," Ms Smit said. "But we had no idea he would be that big."

What's more, baby Zagrys, whose nickname is Zeik, even surpassed the doctors' expectations - and required two people to pull him out.

"There were all these really small ladies around me, and I heard one of them saying, 'I need some help, he's enormous,'" Ms Smit said.

"He didn't even fit on the scales when they went to weigh him, he was too long and wide. They had to make a makeshift plank thing to balance him on them.

Before the birth, the couple had bought clothes big enough to fit a three-month old in preparation, but Zagrys didn't fit any of them.

"I had to send Zac out to buy six to nine-month clothes for him," the mum said.

Before Zagrys arrived, the couple were expecting him to be a similar size to older sister Lola - who weighed 4kg when she was born in September 2018.

However, the mum says she had dramatically different symptoms during both her pregnancies.

"I just went off food. I never fancied any meals, I couldn't eat meat or anything," she said.

"During my first pregnancy with Lola, I was snacking all day long, I couldn't stop eating.

"But with Zeik I just had no appetite. And I just keep thinking, imagine how much bigger he could have been if I had eaten lots."

Two months on, Zagrys already weighs a whopping 6.6kg, and Lola is totally "besotted" with her brother.

"Lola always wants to give him cuddles and be with him. She calls him 'my baby'," Ms Smit said.

"Zac has already said he's going to be a rugby player.

"He's South African so he's really into his rugby, and with Zeik's size, he's already calling him our little rugby player."

Despite Zeik's huge size, he hasn't quite stolen the crown for the UK's biggest baby - which went to George Joseph King, born in February 2013 at Gloucester Royal Infirmary, weighing a staggering 7kg.

