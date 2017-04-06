25°
'I miss my son every day'

Sherele Moody
| 6th Apr 2017 6:00 AM
Lorraine Edgley's popular school teacher son Mark died from cancer in 1998.
Lorraine Edgley's popular school teacher son Mark died from cancer in 1998.

MARK Edgley was in the prime of his life when he died from bowel cancer in 1998.

The popular, fit and healthy 36-year-old school principal was diagnosed with the disease just four months before he died.

His death broke his widowed mother's heart and shocked the Milmerran community where he lived and worked.

"It's a feeling like you can't describe," Lorraine Edgley said of burying her only son.

"The pain physically and mentally is absolutely horrendous.

"There's nothing like the pain of losing a child."

In just eight years before Mark died, Ms Edgley buried her husband, mother-in-law and father-in-law so she had very few family members to help her cope with her son's death.

"When he died I really didn't believe I was going to survive because I was an only child who married an only child and I only had one child," she said.

"I was really very fragile."

Ms Edgley said the only way she survived Mark's death was knowing that she had to get up every morning to go to her job at the Arnott's Biscuits factory.

"It was my saviour - if I did not have work I would never have got out of bed because I had nothing else to get out of bed for," she said.

Ms Edgley went to a grief counsellor and was supported by friends and colleagues.

"They didn't really understand the pain because they'd never been in this situation," she said.

She craved opportunities to connect with other bereaved parents.

"There was a lady who would call me every few weeks and one day she rang and said 'I've heard about this group that might be helpful for you'."

That group was The Compassionate Friends.

"I thought 'Wow, these people really understand, they've walked this walk'," Ms Edgley said of finding an organisation that supports bereaved mums and dads.

"At Compassionate Friends I could talk openly about Mark. I could cry, it didn't matter, because everyone else was in the same boat."

Over the years, the global organisation has amassed a dedicated army of selfless volunteers who have lost children, siblings or grandchildren.

While entry to the Friends comes at a sad and tragic price, it's this shared lived experience that ensures the organisation really connects with people during the most trying of times.

Like many bereaved parents before her, Ms Edgley reached a point where she wanted to turn her experience and loss into something positive and so she became a Friend.

"It's important to have access to people who have been through this," she said.

"There is no right or wrong way to travel the grief journey and it is really hard work."

It's almost 19 years since Mark died but he is never far from Ms Edgley's thoughts.

"It's left me with a bruised heart," she said. "I miss Mark every single day."

 

'Hardest death for human beings to recover from'

YOU'RE disorientated, dizzy and can't concentrate. You feel like throwing up. Your body aches for no reason. The world around you is foggy and you struggle to make sense of even the simplest things.

This is how your body responds to the loss of a child.

Thankfully, few people in Ipswich will experience what childhood grief and loss expert Dr Greg Roberts describes as the "hardest death for human beings to recover from".

It's not possible to say how many people under 18 have died in Ipswich over the past few years.

But ARM Newsdesk research does show that 70 of the 16,050 infants born in our region between 2010 and 2014 did not live beyond one year old.

Australian Institute of Health and Welfare data reveals vehicle accidents, perinatal or congenital health problems, cancer and drownings are the leading killers of children aged one to 14.

Suicide, vehicle accidents, poisoning and assault are the most common causes of death for young people aged 15 to 24.

Dr Greg Roberts is one of Australia's leading authorities on child mortality.

He has worked with bereaved parents for 15 years and he is now the clinical operations manager with Red Nose Grief and Loss (formerly SIDS and Kids).

Dr Roberts said our childhood mortality rate was falling thanks to a range of factors including strong education about sudden infant death syndrome prevention, excellent vaccination programs and breakthroughs in life-prolonging medicines for once-fatal diseases such as cystic fibrosis.

However, he said the sad fact was some Ipswich mums and dads would have to live through the trauma of losing a son or daughter and the physical and emotional impacts of that loss could still be intense many years later.

"Having a child die is above the death of a spouse as far as the level of stress and impact on a person," Dr Roberts said.

"Immediately afterwards bereaved parents will find it really hard to concentrate and to focus on things.

"They will be in shock.

"Grief itself is a normal process but if a person isn't supported it can lead to mental health problems because of the intensity.

"In society we have this expectation that grief is this step-by-step process that gets better as time passes.

"That's somewhat true but it takes a lot longer after the death of the child."

Dr Roberts said supporting families through the loss of child was about respecting space and offering practical help such as cooking meals or doing household chores.

"It's not about cocooning the parents, but it's about checking in on them, making sure they're okay and whether there are things that they need.

"But at the same time it's important not to take over."

 

Helping sick children understand death

LEE-ANN Pedersen has been helping children come to terms with their own mortality for more than 10 years.

The 45-year-old nurse practitioner at Brisbane's Lady Cilento Children's Hospital works with Australia's sickest kids - little ones who have life-shortening chronic illnesses.

A focus on "family and honesty" underpins Ms Pedersen's approach to discussing death with her young patients.

"My job is to work with how the family operates," she said.

"I respect the family's wishes and how their philosophies work but if the child asks me a direct question, I'm not going to lie to them."

Ms Pedersen said her job was hard but it was also a privilege.

"We're in a very privileged position in that we get to meet families at a very vulnerable time and we are just one small part of the puzzle," she said.

"We can make a difference but sadly we can't change what's going to happen.

"We try to make it better for the family and the little person in the middle.

"That is what keeps you coming to work every day."

Lady Cilento Children's Hospital treats children from across northern New South Wales and Queensland.

- ARM NEWSDESK

