'I love you': Young dad's final words to his mum

FLYING HIGH: From age two to 22, Andy Elvidge's mother said he was always in the air.

ALL Andrew Elvidge ever wanted was a family of his own to love but now his six-month-old daughter will grow up never knowing her father.

Andy, as he was known in the community, was killed in a single-vehicle crash on September 2, leaving his parents, brothers and partner mourning the man who gave them equal measures of joy and trouble.

His mother Angelique Rhodes said life with Andy was always "full-throttle".

"He kept me on my toes every day of his life," she said.

"I remember when he was three, I went for a shower and looked up and he'd pulled the light fitting out from the roof to see how electricity worked.

"Whenever I lost that kid, I just looked up high because that's where he was going to be.

"I loved the challenge... I don't know what's going to challenge me now."

Like most young men, MsRhodes said the 22-year-old lived like he was bulletproof and couldn't resist sometimes stirring up trouble.

"Andrew had to push every limit known to man," she said.

"He definitely did push a lot of buttons," his younger brother Nick agreed.

"But he pushed it in a way that made us all better people."

Despite these cheeky habits, his family said Andy was a social butterfly who made friends easily wherever he went.

TRAGIC LOSS: Andy's family said they would miss his cheeky smile. Contributed

"He'd give you the shirt off his back," said his father Kingsley Elvidge.

"He was just that type of person who would help anybody if they needed it."

Nick credited his brother with bringing their neighbourhood together, just by riding his bike along the streets and befriending residents as he went.

"(Andy would) teach anyone he could find anything he could get his hands on," he said.

"All the kids, he taught them how to ride a bike, help them fix their bikes, everything."

Ms Rhodes said if one good thing could come of the family's anguish, it was the reminder to savour the little things in life.

"Always tell your mum and dad you love them before you leave," she said.

"We always part with 'I love you' because life's too short not to say it.

"But most of all, I hope they remember to just slow down.

"You're not bulletproof."

Andy's funeral will be on Thursday, September 14, at 2pm at Fernvale Community Hall, followed by a gathering at the Fernvale skate park.