‘I love you mum, I won’t be long’: Man washed up on beach

Inquest opened to rule out ‘suspicious circumstances’ in the death of man found on the beach

A CORONER is investigating the death of a Hobart man who was found on the rocks at Little Howrah Beach, two days after his mysterious demise.

While investigators believe Jeremy Dean Young's 2019 death was likely an accidental drowning, it has not yet been ruled out whether "suspicious circumstances" might have been at play.

On Thursday, Coroner Olivia McTaggart also heard conflicting evidence about whether Mr Young's death might have been self-inflicted - a possibility all but ruled out by his mother and an investigating police officer.

An inquest has been opened into the death of Jeremy Dean Young, who was found on the rocks of Little Howrah Beach in 2019. Picture: Facebook

Counsel assisting the coroner, Jody Dennison, said in the lead-up to his death, Mr Young's mental health was in an "increased fragile state" and that he'd become paranoid.

The 45-year-old had also agreed to sell his beloved motorbike to a female associate.

Mr Dennison said that on September 1, 2019, after spending the night with another female associate, Mr Young disappeared at Bellerive Beach some time after 7.30pm.

"It's most likely he fell into the water somewhere along Bellerive that night," he said.

"It's most likely Mr Young drowned, and at the time had a high concentration of methylamphetamine in his blood.

"He drifted to his final resting place on the Little Howrah Beach rocks."

Constable Adam Bowden told the coroner's court that in the lead-up to his death, it was understood that Mr Young's use of the drug ice had increased and that he'd barely slept in the two weeks prior.

The constable said he didn't believe Mr Young had been suicidal before his death.

He said in April last year, he received a tip from Crime Stoppers that one of Mr Young's female associates hadn't told police everything she knew about his death.

That associate, Annabelle Millhouse, told Ms McTaggart on Thursday that he regularly talked of suicide and had become paranoid.

She was unable to confirm whether claims that Mr Young had been seeking a gun - "to take a few people out before he took himself out" - were true.

In a recorded conversation with Constable Bowden played to the court, Ms Millhouse said Mr Young regularly injected ice, was a "junkie" and that she was scared of him.

But Mr Young's mother, Shirley Young, denied claims that her son was suicidal, claiming the pair was planning a trip to Bangkok together.

She said her son had become fearful for his safety, asking his mother to pass on his motorbike to a loved one "if anything was to happen".

"He was worried that something was going to happen to him," she said.

"He stood at the door. He said 'I love you mum, I won't be long'.

"I think it was an accident. I don't know. I don't know what happened that night, and I don't think we'll ever know."

Ms McTaggart issued a warrant for Vanessa Wolf, believed to have seen Mr Young on the night of his death, to give evidence on Friday.

Originally published as 'I love you mum, I won't be long': Man washed up on beach