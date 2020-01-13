'I licked my finger': Man says he didn't know he tasted meth

The man told the court he didn't realise he had tasted meth.

A MAN claimed he didn't know the drug was meth when he tasted it, before he was caught drug driving.

Marcus James Douglas fronted Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Thursday and pleaded guilty to the possession of dangerous drugs in the form of meth and cannabis and drug driving.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Grant Klaassen said a positive roadside drug test later found meth in his system and a search of the vehicle found .1g of meth and 1g of cannabis.

Douglas, who was representing himself, said he was looking after the box for a friend and didn't know what it was.

"I opened the thing and there was a bag in there and I have never had it before and licked my finger and put it in and tasted it," Douglas said.

"Then I drove into town."

Magistrate Andrew Moloney issued Douglas with a $400 for the possession of drugs, $250 for drug driving and he was disqualified from holding a drivers license for one month.

No conviction was recorded.