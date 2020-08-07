Menu
A man who killed his father after his dad asked him to use “less water” when gardening has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
A man who killed his father after his dad asked him to use "less water" when gardening has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
‘I killed my dad’: Garden dispute ends in manslaughter plea

by Kay Dibben
7th Aug 2020 12:22 PM
A Brisbane man accused of killing his father because he told him to use "less water" while watering the garden, has today pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Timothy Howard McCaffrey, who is aged in his mid 40s, faced Brisbane Supreme Court on Friday morning.

He pleaded guilty to unlawfully killing his father, David Howard McCaffrey, 69, at Clontarf on or about April 24, 2018. It is a domestic violence offence.

The Crown accepted the plea and McCaffrey, who is in custody, will be sentenced on September 22.

David McCaffrey, 69, was assaulted by his son after he arrived home and told Timothy to use less water while gardening.

Timothy allegedly snapped, grabbing his father's throat before slamming him onto a concrete ground, according to court documents.

It previously was alleged Mr McCaffrey senior was pushed down the stairs.

He was rushed to hospital with severe head injuries, but died a short time later.

Timothy McCaffrey has previously been denied bail.

McCaffrey, who said he had nothing to say after pleading guilty to killing his father, will remain in custody until he his sentenced.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

