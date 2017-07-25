'I just wanted to help': Rock for Brock a big success

Brock Marshall with his family, who all donned pink for the event.

THE Peak Pub was awash with the colour pink over the weekend as the community came together to show their support for Brock Marshall, the Ipswich teen who suffered horrific injuries when his ute collided with a truck earlier this year.

Some of Brock's closest family and friends met at the Peak Crossing watering hole on Saturday with the aim of raising enough money to help him pay for a prosthetic arm, after his right arm was amputated following the crash in April.

His injuries were so severe he also suffered a brain injury, his jaw broke in two places and he had lacerations to his liver and kidney.

The fundraiser was organised by Brock's friend, Lily Williams, and took weeks to plan.

She described Brock as being the type of person who was always by your side no matter what, so she wanted to return the favour.

Brock with his girlfriend Michelle Ross. Ashleigh Howarth

"When I moved to Boonah, and things didn't go right, Brock was always there for me," she said.

"We became best friends and I love him so much, and I just wanted to do something really nice to help him after this horrible thing which has happened."

The fundraiser featured live entertainment, raffles, lucky dips and more.

The man of the hour, Brock Marshall, said he was blown away by all the people who went along.

"This is a great opportunity for me to say hello to everyone and to thank them all for their support," he said.

"I also want to thank Lily for putting this together. She's my best friend and she has gone out of her way to help me out with everything."

Learning to live without his right harm has been a hard task for Brock, but not an impossible one.

Lily Williams with her best mate Brock. Ashleigh Howarth

"It's hard to open things like jars now. I have to place them between my legs and use my left arm to open them.

"I often spill things," he said.

"I am also studying a few different courses so having to type with my left hand only takes longer."

Brock hopes to have a new prosthetic arm in a year or two.

But with a price tag of $7500, fundraisers like this will go a long way in getting him his arm sooner.