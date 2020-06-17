‘I just screamed’: RV driver tried to avoid fatal impact

Fatal - Doug Marno was driving the RV when it collided with a Toyota Corrola. Photo: Cody Fox

Fatal - Doug Marno was driving the RV when it collided with a Toyota Corrola. Photo: Cody Fox

AN RV driver did all he could to avoid the collision that ended a 74-year-old Maryborough woman's life.

As his cancer-stricken partner watched from the passenger seat, Doug Marno was left with little time to react when the woman's red Toyota Corolla pulled out in front of him.

"We tried - we tried hard," Mr Marno's partner, who asked to remain anonymous, said.

"It's just so sad," the woman said.

"I just screamed."

Mr Marno said the crash had come as a complete shock.

"We couldn't believe it.

"You're just up high watching it all happen in front of you," he said.

RELATED COVERAGE: Passenger fighting for life after driver dies

The woman who was driving the Corolla was rushed to Maryborough Hospital but declared dead on arrival.

The fatal smash happened just two hours after the Cooroy couple headed out on their first trip after four months of isolation.

Mr Marno's partner had gone through chemotherapy for breast cancer before staying in isolation during the COVID-19 crisis, fearful she would not survive if she fell ill.

The couple were travelling to Airlie Beach for a much-needed holiday.

After undergoing a mastectomy, the woman had undergone chemotherapy

Mr Marno said the couple had been looking forward to the trip and had started off about 8am yesterday morning

Little did they know, less than two hours down the road their trip would be marred by tragedy.