Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fire in Laidley continues to smoulder.
Fire in Laidley continues to smoulder. Ebony Graveur
News

'I just heard this bang': Mum forced to flee home with child

Dominic Elsome
by
8th Oct 2019 8:24 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SHENADE Harding had never experienced a bushfire before, but tonight she faces an anxious wait to find out if her home has survived the devastating fires at Laidley. 

Shenade had just returned from collecting four year old Maddisyn from kindy when she was forced to flee her Range Cres home. 

"I just heard this big bang  ... I ran up stairs and a cop said 'forced evacuation - you need to go now'," Shenade said. 

More than a dozen police cars dotted the street, frantically working to get resident to safety. 

With just minutes to get ready, there was little she could do other than grab her daughter and dogs and leave. 

"I didn't have time to stop, I didn't have time to think," she said. 

The drive to safety at her boyfriend's Summerholm house was terrifying, with thick smoke covering the road. 

"I couldn't see anything," she said. 

The experience was particularly harsh on four year old Maddisyn. 

"She was screaming, she didn't know she was doing," Shenade said. 

"She keeps asking 'do we get to go home, is the going to be okay'."

Shenade is fearful as her home is just ten houses from where the fire is burning. 

It's going to be a long night for both of them as they wait to find out whether they will have a home to return to. 

Now all she and many other residents can do is wait, and hope. 

bushfire laidley fire lockyer valley
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    REVEALED: First Ipswich schools to be fully air-conditioned

    premium_icon REVEALED: First Ipswich schools to be fully air-conditioned

    Education 'We can't do every single classroom overnight and I ask them all to be patient'.

    LATEST: House lost to Laidley inferno

    premium_icon LATEST: House lost to Laidley inferno

    News At Least one house appears to have been destroyed

    The unforeseen money risk climate protestors face

    premium_icon The unforeseen money risk climate protestors face

    Environment Law specialist warns climate protesters of legal consequences

    UNPAID RATES: Which 40 properties Somerset Council will sell

    premium_icon UNPAID RATES: Which 40 properties Somerset Council will sell

    Community Find out which Somerset properties will be sold due to unpaid rates