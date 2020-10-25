‘I just cried’: Three Ipswich hair salons broken into

She Bangs Hair in Booval was broken into on Friday night.

She Bangs Hair in Booval was broken into on Friday night.

THREE Ipswich hair salons and a massage parlour were broken into over the weekend with thieves smashing their way in and taking off with cash and phones.

Police are investigating whether the four break and enters at businesses in Booval and Eastern Heights on Friday night are linked.

Underground Hair Culture owner Bijanca Dukes said she found out at 8am on Saturday morning that her Eastern Heights shop was broken into.

Underground Hair Culture was broken into on Friday night.

They made their way in through the adjoining gift shop, Bee’s Buds & Trinkets, which Mrs Dukes had only just opened in the past week.

The two businesses are connected internally.

“They’ve pulled everything out, looking for cash which we don’t keep on the premises,” she said.

“They’ve kicked my door in. The forensic (officer) said it was the same footprint as another salon that got done.”

Thieves took off with an iPod, iPhone and a watch.

Mrs Dukes moved to a new location from the Old Flour Mill in the Top of Town in January and has owned the business for four years.

LOCAL NEWS: Man charged after flipping car into old lady’s yard

It is the first time she has been broken into.

“I told the cops there’s so much they could have stolen from a salon like straighteners but they said to me crims have a perception that hairdressers deal in high level cash,” Mrs Dukes said.

“We don’t anymore and we haven’t for years. With COVID, no one pays cash.

“They were obviously quick and knew what they were doing.”

The salon had to close on Saturday but should reopen on Tuesday and cameras will now be installed at the front of the shop with some already in place at the back of the business.

“We couldn’t trade for the day so that lost money there … that’s thousands of dollars for the day gone between all three staff,” Mrs Dukes said.

“Saturday is one of our main trading days.

Underground Hair Culture was broken into on Friday night.

“We work hard for all of out stuff and people think it’s their right to steal it.

“We have thousands and thousands of dollars in stock. I’m grateful they didn’t run around smashing it all because that would have devastated me.”

Mrs Dukes’ business was one of four targeted on Friday night including another hair salon and a massage parlour on Brisbane Rd, Booval and She Bangs Hair on Glebe Rd, Booval.

She Bangs Hair owner Tamika Struthers said thieves smashed through the glass front door and kicked it off the tracks to gain entry.

The family salon also had to close on Saturday but will reopen on Tuesday.

“They took our salon phone and unfortunately I had left early Friday and my daughter put the cash under the till so we lost $300,” she said.

“I felt sick. I just cried.

READ MORE: Fund to support uni students through COVID hits $50,000

“I feel for the other salons as it’s been a tough year for us struggling through COVID and trying to keep the doors open.

“It makes me sick to think people can just take from hard workers.”

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said no arrests have been made yet.

“Damage was caused to all four businesses with a small amount of cash and some electronics stolen,” he said.

“Police are reviewing CCTV from the area and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.”

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.