‘I hope you are filled with guilt’ after bub's teeth smashed

A mum is on a personal crusade to find the cyclist who allegedly collided with her two-year-old on a shared path and fled, leaving her covered in blood and with severe dental injuries.

Penny Padua Eleuterio claimed the cyclist "disappeared" while her daughter Havana was bleeding on the ground after the collision on the Oceanway at Queen Elizabeth Park, Coolangatta about 6am on Sunday.

Ms Padua Eleuterio said the toddler was riding her baby-sized bike on the path across from the Beach Burrito while Havana's father, Thiago Padua Eleuterio, walked beside the tot.

"The lady came up behind her and wiped her out," she said.

"I'm literally raging with anger.

Havana Padua Eleuterio was left with pushed in teeth. Picture: Supplied

"It can't be legal to leave someone like that but even morally what you did was terrible.

"I hope you are filled with guilt and reach out to me for leaving a situation that you caused."

Havana's injuries included having her front teeth smashed back into her gum.

Ms Padua Eleuterio said dentists were unable to say if Havana's adult teeth had also been damaged.

"All of her face was covered in blood," she said.

The family now want answers. Picture Glenn Hampson

The tot was also left with scratches and bruises on her face and swelling around her mouth and cheeks.

Ms Padua Eleuterio is now looking for the cyclist who hit her daughter.

"I just want to say to her that accidents happen but she can't leave when a person is injured," she said. "My daughter could have died or could have had a cracked skull.

Ms Padua Eleuterio said the blonde woman came off her bike and said 'I didn't mean to' before leaving.

Havana Padua Eleuterio prior to her collision with a cyclist. Picture: Supplied

The mother, who was also holding her newborn boy, said Havana was tangled in the bikes after the collision.

When she and her husband turned around, she said the cyclist was gone.

"There was no way the lady did not know the baby was injured."

Leaving a bicycle crash can be treated the same as a hit and run in car, depending on the circumstances. The maximum penalty for leaving an accident scene is a $2600 fine or one year's prison.

Havana’s teeth were left damaged. Picture: Supplied

The parents did not get a good look at the woman but said she was blonde, in her 30s and had a bicycle with a basket on the front. It is not clear if there was CCTV of the incident.

The toddler was taken to lifesavers for first aid and taken to hospital by ambulance.

The mother said she wanted to thank the lifesavers, an elderly couple and family who helped calm her down and pack their newborn into the car while an ambulance was on its way.

Ms Padua Eleuterio spent yesterday speaking to businesses nearby to see if they saw anything.

Coolangatta councillor Gail O'Neill said council had received so many complaints about cyclists that signs had been put up reminding riders to be considerate of other people.

"It's simple things like ringing your bell to let people know you are coming and slowing down," she said.

Cr O'Neill said cyclists also needed to remember pedestrians had right of way.

"To me it's just people who are being inconsiderate of others," she said.

"It's so busy with people down there at this time of year - people on their bikes need to be really careful."