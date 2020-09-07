‘I hope the c*** dies’: Court hears teen’s chilling message

The Darra house where a teenager allegedly stabbed his housemate.

A teen who allegedly stabbed a housemate in the stomach and neck so viciously he broke a knife blade told police "I hope the c**t dies'', a court has heard.

Codey Eig, 19, of Darra, also told police "I shanked the s**t out of him'', Richlands Magistrates Court was told.

His appearance came after a dramatic stabbing on Sunday afternoon at a rental house opposite the Our Lady of the Sacred Heart primary school in Darra about 4.30pm.

The stabbing victim, 18, was in a critical but stable condition in the Princess Alexandra Hospital this afternoon (Monday September 7).

Codey Eig has been remanded in custody after allegedly stabbing his housemate.

Eig, who was hobbling when he appeared in court this morning, was refused bail despite pleas from his lawyer, Reece Foster that Eig acted in self defence.

"He is not getting bail. You don't stab someone in the abdomen and the neck so hard you break off the knife handle inside them if you're acting in self defence,'' an unimpressed Magistrate Stuart Shearer said.

"Shanking the s**t out of someone and hoping they die - even if everything else he said is true - is not proportionate to the threat.''

Mr Shearer said Eig also had a string of other recent offences on his criminal record, including two knife offences and drugs charges.

He said Eig was therefore an unacceptable flight risk and unacceptable risk of reoffending.

Mr Foster had asked for bail on condition his client wear an ankle bracelet.

A photo of Codey Eig on his Facebook account.

He told the court Eig was acting in self defence after he opened his bedroom door, where he was asleep with his 15-year-old girlfriend, and was confronted by a group of people.

He was backed into a corner and picked up the knife to defend himself after the victim "came at him'' with another knife.

Mr Foster said his client "resisted instinctually'' but after stabbing Wilson ran across the street to ask a neighbour to call an ambulance.

When he heard his girlfriend and three other women in the rental house shouting he ran back to the house.

Neighbour Dirk Jamieson said Eig, his girlfriend, Wilson and three other girls had lived in the house for about four months.

Mr Jamieson, a software developer, said he heard screaming but ignored it until Eig ran over to his house, holding a bloody kitchen knife, and asked for help.

"He didn't have a shirt on and had blood on his hands...,'' Mr Jamieson said.

He said Eig was sitting under a tree in front of the rental property, still holding the knife, when two police arrived.

"They told him to let go of the knife and kicked it away,'' he said.

Mr Shearer remanded Eig, who was charged with acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm, in custody to reappear in Richlands Magistrates Court on November 9.

Originally published as 'I hope the c*** dies': Court hears teen's chilling message