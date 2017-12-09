'I hope I am an inspiration to them': Survivor's pledge

SURVIVOR: Doctors never expected Lorrie Priddle to survive after a motorbike crash in 2009 but he did. Now he dedicates his time to helping others. Pictured with Judy Andrews.

WHEN Lorrie Priddle was rushed to hospital after crashing his motorbike in Mackay, doctors gave him a slim chance of survival.

Lorrie was badly injured in the 2009 crash and was in a coma for three months.

He stunned doctors by surviving the ordeal.

After 18 months of rehabilitation in two different hospitals, Lorrie settled down in West Ipswich.

Now he's among more than 100 volunteers walking the halls at Ipswich Hospital, helping patients cope with their stay.

"I was in a coma for three months and I thought well, I beat the odds on living so if I can get a job as a volunteer I would happily give back,” Lorrie said.

"I got a job in the rehab section which I was grateful for and love it.

"People see me and think there is a light at the end of the tunnel. It helps me as much as them.”

Lorrie has lost the use of the entire right-hand side of his body.

He can walk but often uses a mobility scooter.

"I used to need a walking aid, but I don't now and I'm so proud of myself.

"For them to give me this job makes me so happy.

"I love it, I do.”

Lorrie only volunteers for a few hours once a week but each moment is precious.

"I try not to tell my story, I'd rather them tell me their story,” he said.

"All the patients are an inspiration to me and I hope I am an inspiration to them.”

Lorrie was among a group of volunteers celebrated by Ipswich Hospital Foundation this week on International Volunteer Day.

Ipswich Hospital Volunteer program coordinator Judy Andrews said volunteers played a crucial role at the hospital, just by providing a welcoming, and happy experience.