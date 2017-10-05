30°
News

I have been cleared by the CCC: Neumann

Shayne Neuman
Shayne Neuman Inga Williams
Helen Spelitis
by

LABOR stalwart and Ipswich Federal MP Shayne Neumann has been cleared of any unlawful conduct during the controversial 2016 local government elections.

Mr Neumann was among six Ipswich personalities called to give evidence at the Operation Belcarra hearings where he was questioned on donations made to some candidates.

Mr Neumann accurately disclosed donations to candidates at the time, all of which were made from his personal bank account.

At the hearings Mr Neumann explained the donations had been made to friends he chose to support.

He told the QT the same yesterday, saying that while those candidates were members of the Labor Party, he had chosen to support them personally.

The CCC found no evidence Mr Neumann had acted unlawfully. It was alleged some volunteers were handing out how-to-vote cards for Labor Party members which gave rise to the belief some candidates were working together as a team. Mr Neumann told the QT this was "completely false".

"I have been cleared by the CCC," Mr Neumann said.

Read the full report here.

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  ccc operation belcarra shayne neumann

Ipswich Queensland Times
Jayde Kendall killer appeals life sentence

Jayde Kendall killer appeals life sentence

BRENDEN Bennetts is appealing against his life sentence and conviction for the murder of Queensland schoolgirl Jayde Kendall.

  • News

  • 5th Oct 2017 1:05 PM

New $27M health program rolls out in Ipswich

HEALTH CHECK: Ipswich MP Jen Howard, Diabetes Queensland CEO Michelle Trute, Charis Mullen ALP candidate for Jordan, Ipswich West MP Jim Madden with Health Minister Cameron Dick and Ipswich pharmacist Bob Slater.

It's especially important for Ipswich where chronic illness is rife

YOUR GUIDE: Everything you need to know for Div 7 election

INVESTIGATION: CCC's Operation Belcarra is investigating a number of allegations relating to the 2016 local government elections.

On Saturday, a new councillor will be chosen

Ipswich's oldest resident dies aged 108

Marjorie Bostock just turned 107.

Ipswich's oldest resident has died.

Local Partners