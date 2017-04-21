I get no benefit from Yellow Cab scheme, says Mayor

NO CONFLICT: Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale has an interest in three taxi cab licenses but told the CCC he gets no benefit from a subsidised Yellow Cab scheme in Ipswich.

MAYOR Paul Pisasale has told the CCC public hearing he gets no personal benefit and is not conflicted by a joint council/shopping centre initiative to supply Ipswich residents with subsidised Yellow Cab fares.

The scheme, set up over a decade ago, allows seniors, people with disabilities and their carers $2 one-way trips to and from selective Ipswich shopping centres and some suburbs.

Cr Pisasale told the QT he had one taxi licence at the time the initiative was set up and three now.

Crime and Corruption Commission presiding officer Alan MacSporran said to Cr Pisasale at the public hearing that "there has been some controversy about Yellow Cabs, in the sense that you have a share or an interest in cab licences, don't you?”

Cr Pisasale responded: "Yes, that's right. But I lease them out to Yellow Cabs.

" I don't have any say in it.

"It's just a simple lease arrangement where Yellow Cabs have got them, and with Uber they're not going too well at the moment.”

Cr Pisasale rejected a suggestion that Yellow Cabs benefit from the scheme, and added that he also did not as his financial returns were fixed.

"There's only one cab company in Ipswich, and it's Yellow Cabs,” he said.

" I have no say in that licence. I get the same rates for the last 10 years, so that doesn't go up or down. So there's no benefit to me.

"When that came before council, I explained, I declared an interest and spoke to the councillors, and they were aware of it, because council only contributed $5,000 to start it.

"Most of the money comes from the shopping centres and Yellow Cabs, as a support mechanism for people who use the cabs so elderly people can get to the shopping centres, so there's no benefit to me. Actually, I think there's a loss to Yellow Cabs. They're doing it as a community benefit.”

Mr MacSporran then addressed the issue of perception and said "people think that they might get favours from the fact that you have an interest in the business”.

Cr Pisasale then said it was "sad that perception rules when the law should rule”.

"I brought from my, you know, superannuation fund, for my investment, some licences that I then lease to Yellow Cabs, that I have no interest in, and fixed terms, no matter what happens,” he said.

"So it's a shame that people get judged on perception rather than reality.”

Cr Pisasale reaffirmed to the QT that when the matter of the subsidised fares came before council he declared his interest to the councillors.

"Two points - I declared an interest but there is no conflict whatsoever,” he said.

"I will defend that until the cows come home.”