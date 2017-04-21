26°
News

I get no benefit from Yellow Cab scheme, says Mayor

Joel Gould
| 21st Apr 2017 5:00 AM
NO CONFLICT: Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale has an interest in three taxi cab licenses but told the CCC he gets no benefit from a subsidised Yellow Cab scheme in Ipswich.
NO CONFLICT: Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale has an interest in three taxi cab licenses but told the CCC he gets no benefit from a subsidised Yellow Cab scheme in Ipswich. Sarah Harvey

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MAYOR Paul Pisasale has told the CCC public hearing he gets no personal benefit and is not conflicted by a joint council/shopping centre initiative to supply Ipswich residents with subsidised Yellow Cab fares.

The scheme, set up over a decade ago, allows seniors, people with disabilities and their carers $2 one-way trips to and from selective Ipswich shopping centres and some suburbs.

Cr Pisasale told the QT he had one taxi licence at the time the initiative was set up and three now.

Crime and Corruption Commission presiding officer Alan MacSporran said to Cr Pisasale at the public hearing that "there has been some controversy about Yellow Cabs, in the sense that you have a share or an interest in cab licences, don't you?”

Cr Pisasale responded: "Yes, that's right. But I lease them out to Yellow Cabs.

" I don't have any say in it.

"It's just a simple lease arrangement where Yellow Cabs have got them, and with Uber they're not going too well at the moment.”

Cr Pisasale rejected a suggestion that Yellow Cabs benefit from the scheme, and added that he also did not as his financial returns were fixed.

"There's only one cab company in Ipswich, and it's Yellow Cabs,” he said.

" I have no say in that licence. I get the same rates for the last 10 years, so that doesn't go up or down. So there's no benefit to me.

"When that came before council, I explained, I declared an interest and spoke to the councillors, and they were aware of it, because council only contributed $5,000 to start it.

"Most of the money comes from the shopping centres and Yellow Cabs, as a support mechanism for people who use the cabs so elderly people can get to the shopping centres, so there's no benefit to me. Actually, I think there's a loss to Yellow Cabs. They're doing it as a community benefit.”

Mr MacSporran then addressed the issue of perception and said "people think that they might get favours from the fact that you have an interest in the business”.

Cr Pisasale then said it was "sad that perception rules when the law should rule”.

"I brought from my, you know, superannuation fund, for my investment, some licences that I then lease to Yellow Cabs, that I have no interest in, and fixed terms, no matter what happens,” he said.

"So it's a shame that people get judged on perception rather than reality.”

Cr Pisasale reaffirmed to the QT that when the matter of the subsidised fares came before council he declared his interest to the councillors.

"Two points - I declared an interest but there is no conflict whatsoever,” he said.

"I will defend that until the cows come home.”

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  crime and corruption commision ipswich paul pisasale yellow cabs

3800 jobs for regional Queensland as growth returns

3800 jobs for regional Queensland as growth returns

REGIONAL Queensland is generating jobs and is even leaving Brisbane in its wake after years of stagnation following the mining downturn.

Stoneman and Neumann to front CCC hearing

KYLIE BACKER: Blair MP Shayne Neumann holds up a sign showing his support for Division 4 councillor Kylie Stoneman before the 2016 election.

ALP connections and backing set to be line of questioning for duo

Stalker had 'erotonamic dillusions' man loved her

NUMBER'S UP: Woman called victim hundreds of times over a six-month period.

Disorder meant woman believed the male victim was in love with her

Fine art puts new light on historic Ipswich church

FINE ART: Maureen Latta, Karen Heck and Verna Hunt are preparing for the Ipswich Festival quilt and craft display at St Paul's Church.

Hundreds of hours, years of expertise foundations of quilting

Local Partners

Fine art puts new light on historic Ipswich church

Hundreds of hours, millions of stitches and years of expertise are the fundamentals of quilting

Anzac Day services and marches in Ipswich

HONOUR THEM: ANZAC Day parade in the Ipswich CBD last year featuring the RAAF Airfield Defence Guard.

Next Tuesday is set to be a big day for veterans and their families

Bubbles on the Lake event cancelled, again

The free Bubbles on the Lake event will go ahead this Saturday.

The Bubbles on the Lake event has been cancelled.

What public holidays are left in 2017

HOLIDAYS: Out and about at Dicky Beach are Janine and Cooper, 3, Smith with Tamara and Harrison Polzin, 18 months.

THE Easter break is almost over but there are plenty of days off yet

Patti Smith: the mother of punk gave Jim Morrison his wings

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

One of the most exhilarating performances in recent Blues history

Inspiring story of refugee doctor and wounded soldier

AS AUSTRALIA prepares to commemorate another Anzac Day, the story of two men who know the devastating impact of war all too well will air on the SBS.

Dame Julie Andrews teaches poise, grace

MY FAIR LADY: Toowoomba theatre actress Georgina Hopson is an understudy for the lead role of Eliza Doolittle in Dame Julie Andrews' My Fair Lady.

Toowoomba's Georgina Hopson takes to the stage in My Fair Lady

Megan Gale makes playful baby announcement

Megan Gale has announced she is pregnant again.

'There's a bun in my oven': Megan Gale announces she's pregnant

Classic Monkey Magic gets live action makeover

Pigsy is Josh Thomson, Monkey is Chai Hansen, Tripitaka is Luciane Buchanan and Sandy is Emilie Cocquerel in The Legend of Monkey.

ABC, Netflix and TVNZ team up to bring back Monkey Magic

Movie review: Wedding comedy Table 19 fails to deliver

Lisa Kudrow, Craig Robinson, June Squibb, Stephen Merchant, Anna Kendrick and Tony Revolori in a scene from the movie Table 19.

A few great one-off scenes almost rescue this comedy

How Logies producers will avoid Oscars-style stuff-up

Presenter Warren Beatty shows the envelope with the actual winner for best picture, Moonlight as host Jimmy Kimmel look on at the Oscars in February.

Nine's strict plan to avoid Oscars blunder

Elsa Pataky reveals why she had to call Australia home

Elsa Pataky, left, and Chris Hemsworth dated for 10 months before getting married.

The reason behind Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth's move to Byron?

Investors-Buy One or Buy Both!

1 & 2/170 Handley Street, Darling Heights 4350

Unit 4 2 1 Auction 19/5/17

This is your chance to secure a modern and fresh townhouse in a quiet and convenient location. Both townhouses feature: -Downstairs- *Spacious, air...

&quot;LIFESTYLE INDULGENCE AT AN AFFORDBLE PRICE&quot;

30 Pearse Drive, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 $489,000

Superbly constructed and designed with families in mind this meticulously presented home offers unrivalled lifestyle living. You will feel as if you are on...

BRING YOUR BOAT, CARAVAN, BUSINESS AND EXTENDED FAMILY!

24 Beechwood Drive, Yamanto 4305

House 4 1 3 $389,000

This huge four genuine bedroom family home has to be the best value for money buy in the prime suburb of Yamanto. Unlike all the other homes it has gigantic...

FULLY RENOVATED HOUSE PLUS GRANNY FLAT!

299 Hume Street, Toowoomba South 4350

House 4 3 1 $459,000

Positioned in the popular South Toowoomba precinct and only 2km to the CBD, this fully renovated home PLUS granny flat is perfect for those looking for space...

All the hard work has been done for you - Just move in and enjoy

8 Scarlet Street, Dalby 4405

House 3 2 3 Under Contract!

This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has received a no expense spared, stylish renovation whilst still capturing all the charm of a beautiful high set Queenslander.

CHARMING &amp; STYLISH WITH A POOL!

3 Smith Street, North Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 1 $399,000

Fall in love with the charm of this gorgeous character home, beautifully presented in an elevated position, you can 'walk to it all' from this central...

“HILDEAN” CLASSIC FEDERATION CHARACTER IN PREMIUM LOCATION

89A South Station Road, Silkstone 4304

House 3 1 2 Offers Over...

WALK TO BOOVAL FAIR, SCHOOLS AND RAIL TIMELESS FEATURES & APPEAL This delightful character home sits privately nestled behind a screen of established gardens ...

Modern Terrace House living.REDUCED

38 Sovereign Drive, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 2 $369,000

What great buying this 4 bedroom home is, with the average price for 4 bedders in this premier estate going for around the $429,000 mark this one is great...

Fantastic Opportunity!

16/38 Cooinda Street, Eastern Heights 4305

Town House 3 2 1 $235,000

Immaculate inside and out! Offering a generous sized kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 3 great sized bedrooms. 2 bedrooms has a fantastic view which over...

THE PERFECT HOME FOR BOTH FAMILIES AND INVESTORS!

31 Atlantic Drive, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $359,000

This is the perfect family home for both families and investors and here’s why! This home has fantastic street appeal and it is totally established. It has an...

A few home truths when purchasing

THINK AHEAD: Buying a property is likely to be one of the biggest financial commitments most people will make in their life.

Buying your first property can be exciting but also quite daunting.

Coast developer looks to prime real estate's future

MANY OPTIONS: Sunshine Coast developer Graeme Juniper is considering what to do with a prime piece of real estate he owns on Radical Bay on Magnetic Island, near Townsville.

Radical Bay is World Environment Heritage-listed.

This small box of a unit just sold for $1 million

Elizabeth Bay unit has charming views to Sydney Heads.

If this doesn't scream 'housing bubble', nothing does.

DREAM HOMES: 10 properties with a million-dollar price tag

5 Lawson Street, Laguna Quays

10 properties in the Mackay region with a million-dollar price tag.

The days of waiting for Harmony are over

ON SITE: Sunshine Coast builders get the first inspection of their blocks at the new Harmony Display World at Palmview.

A giant leap forward for Queensland's new display home village

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!