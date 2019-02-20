I fell in love with a clown and ran away with the circus

CLOWNIN AROUND: Burtons circus manager Cheryl Lennon fell in love with a clown before running away with the circus.

BURTONS Circus is on its way to Warwick to entertain the masses. However, the most impressive act is by manager Cheryl Lennon who fell in love with a clown in 1979 and ran away with the circus.

Living in Tasmania at the time, she went to see the Royal Hobart Regatta where she met the clown she would later call her husband, Geoffrey Lennon.

"He was performing at the show as a clown, flying trapeze artist and lion trainer," Mrs Lennon said.

"It was love at first sight.

"So I ran away with the circus."

Although she didn't know it at the time, the clown was part of the Lennon family, whose ancestors started the renowned Lennon Brothers Circus in 1893.

She has now been apart of the Burton Circus family for 40 years.

"I was a local girl that lived in a house with walls that never moved," Mrs Lennon said.

"The circus lifestyle is very different."

"We travel for 11 months during the year."

"We get to see parts of the country that a lot of people have never seen and never will see."

After four decades of touring the country with her husband, Mrs Lennon and the Burtons Circus are on their way to the Southern Downs.

The circus will be in Warwick next week to keep residents on the edge of their seats, with four days' worth of entertainment.

Mrs Lennon said the 25-person team was looking forward to showcasing the talent of its members at Australiana Park.

"We have performing camels, donkeys, ponies, aerialists, jugglers and clowns," Mrs Lennon said.

"It's a two-hour show so guests should expect a lot."

Their first show will be on Thursday, February 28, at 7pm.

The most popular attractions, set to shock onlookers, are the Double Wheel Of Destiny and the Globe Of Death, both with international performers from Chile and Brazil.

To buy tickets, go to burtoncircus.com