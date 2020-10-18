I feel sorry for Gladys: Plibersek

One of Australia's most senior female Labor MPs says she feels sorry for Gladys Berejiklian, despite being on the other side of the political aisle.

Federal Deputy Opposition Leader Tanya Plibersek refused to comment on whether the NSW premier should resign when asked about the bombshell revelation this week that she had a close, personal relationship with disgraced minister Daryl Maguire.

"I feel actually, as a human being, very personally sorry for the premier," she told the ABC's Insiders program.

"It is hard to form an maintain relationships in our line of work."

Premier Gladys Berejiklian survived multiple no-confidence motions this week, following the revelations. Picture: NCA NewsWire / James Gourley

But Ms Plibersek said there was never any excuse "for corrupt behaviour or turning a blind eye to corrupt behaviour".

"Any sort of impropriety should be properly investigated by ICAC and if it is referred to the police, by the police or the courts," she said.

"It doesn't matter who the person is, it doesn't matter their gender, it doesn't matter if we like the person or feel sorry for them."

Ms Plibersek also criticised the model proposed for a federal integrity commission.

"My concern is why don't we have a national integrity commission, a similar anti-corruption body at a federal level?" she said.

"I think it's extraordinary that two years ago the government had said it had begun work on a national integrity commission almost a year before that, so there is a three-year delay now, according to the Morrison government's own timetable.

"It can only look at behaviour that has happened after the laws have passed and the body is set up. It can't look at things off its own bat. It can't accept referrals from whistleblowers ... I mean, what a joke."

Ms Plibersek said the weakness of the proposed model meant if implemented, it would be unable to investigate allegations of branch-stacking and questions about a land deal at Sydney's second airport.