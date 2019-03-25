Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rodney Malcolm Graham pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday to several offences including one count of trespass, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of a knife in a public place, stealing.
Rodney Malcolm Graham pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday to several offences including one count of trespass, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of a knife in a public place, stealing. Brenda Strong GLA300114POLI
News

'I feel helpless': Man with appalling history jailed

Sarah Barnham
by
25th Mar 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

"I FEEL helpless in sentencing you today," a magistrate has said to a Gladstone man about to be sentenced to jail for a spree of offending.

Rodney Malcolm Graham pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday to several offences including one count of trespass, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of a knife in a public place, stealing.

The court was told Graham had 24 pages of criminal history, had spent time in jail and had been given every court order possible to help his rehabilitation and to deter him from offending.

Facing court for a fresh string of offending, Magistrate Dennis Kinsella told Graham he wished he could impose a sentence that would help the 38-year-old.

The court was told Graham's spree began in July 2018, with the theft of liquor from a bottle shop.

Graham walked into the cold room of the bottle shop and walked out with seven bottles of liquor valued at $140.

On multiple occasions Graham was searched by police with officers finding tablets and a pocket knife on one occasion and marijuana and meth on another.

He was also caught smoking on a train, in another theft of a bottle shop and trespassing on a residential property.

Defence lawyer Miguel Ramirez said his client Graham had started drinking alcohol and abusing substances at the age of nine.

Mr Ramirez said Graham started using ice when he was 23 and it had been an ongoing struggle in his life.

"He has engaged in season work, fruit picking as of late. He has two children and since moving to Gladstone has not taken drugs."

Mr Kinsella said Graham's criminal history could only be described as "appalling".

He was sentenced to five months jail with parole release after spending one month behind bars.

His parole release was set for April 22.

More Stories

court crime gladstonecourt gladstonecrime gladstone magistrates court jail
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Toddler in critical condition after race track incident

    premium_icon Toddler in critical condition after race track incident

    News A two-year-old from the Lockyer Valley is fighting for life following a freak accident last night.

    • 25th Mar 2019 10:37 AM
    Battle for lucrative army defence contract

    premium_icon Battle for lucrative army defence contract

    News $15 billion contract could create thousands of new jobs

    Brave boy battling epilepsy says it won't control his life

    premium_icon Brave boy battling epilepsy says it won't control his life

    Health Ipswich has its own Purple Heroes, Oliver Sheppard and mum Codie

    • 25th Mar 2019 11:00 AM
    New estate celebrates significant resident milestone

    premium_icon New estate celebrates significant resident milestone

    Environment On Saturday a special morning tea was held to celebrate

    • 25th Mar 2019 9:44 AM