‘I don’t trust banks’: Man explains cop cash find

Armed with a search warrant, police searched the Riverview home of Taran Webb, 25, finding nearly a third of a kilo of dried marijuana and more than $5000 in cash.

AFTER being assured nothing illegal was going on, police uncovered a large quantity of marijuana and more than $5000 cash in an Ipswich man’s home.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard police arrived armed with a search warrant for the Riverview home of Taran Webb, 25, on June 18, 2020 about 8am.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said Webb answered the door and told police there was nothing illegal to declare.

In addition to about 300g of marijuana, police found a set of knuckle dusters and 12 boxes of nitric oxide, believed to have been stolen from a nearby shop.

“While police were searching the defendant’s bedroom, they found two cannabis seeds, a large glass jar with a lid, containing a large quantity of green leafy material,” Sgt Caldwell said.

Officers found several clipseal bags full of marijuana, including more than 90g in a safe.

“He opened a small silver safe for police to access,” Sgt Caldwell said.

“Police found two large bags of green leafy material but also cash with a total value of $5050.”

The court heard Webb told police he had the cash because he didn’t trust banks.

In the living room, police found several items believed to have been used in relation to drugs, including a coffee grinder with marijuana residue, a set of electronic scales, a pair of scissors and a device for heat-sealing plastic.

Webb pleaded guilty to five charges, including drug possession; unlawfully possessing a relevant substance or thing; weapon possession; possessing tainted property, and possessing property believed to have been acquired for the purpose of committing a drug offence.

He was sentenced to probation for all offences.





