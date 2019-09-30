STANDOUT PERFORMER: Ipswich Eagles footballer Samara Mahoney was awarded a top honour after polling 30 out of a maximum 42 votes this season.

SEEING Samara Mahoney crowned the league's best and fairest player after a historic season has Ipswich Eagles president Clint Bateman relaxed about the off-season.

He knows that success attracts players so he's content to let the grand final-winning Eagles women's team enjoy their break before sounding out their 2020 goals.

However, Bateman was delighted Mahoney was recently awarded the AFLQ Division 2 North senior women's title after polling 30 out of a maximum 42 points from the 14 matches.

"It was a massive effort,'' assistant Ipswich women's coach Bateman said of her achievement in only her second year at the club.

"We knew she had a great year but to poll that high is fantastic.''

Bateman also praised Mahoney's modest and team approach to football, having thrived in Aussie rules after growing up in Minden playing soccer.

"That's just typical character. She is a very humble person,'' Bateman said.

"I don't think she realises how good she is.

"We all know what she is capable of.''

Midfielder Mahoney played every game for the Ipswich side that beat Yeronga 39-19 to secure the club's first senior premiership in August.

"Last year she came second in the club best and fairest,'' Bateman said.

"This year, she was just a standout. She was 10 times better than she was last year.''

Another Eagles player Kate Lenz was also a leading player, finishing second in the league best and fairest standings with 23 votes.

In the AFLQ Division 3 men's competition, Hayden Carthew-Zimmer was Ipswich's top poller finishing third for the competition's best and fairest honour.

The club's recognition came as victorious women's coach Rex Watts was appointed mentor of the Ipswich men's Reserve Grade team for next season.

Bateman said the Eagles were looking to improve on the side's six-win effort this year.

"The Reserve Grade really needs someone with a lot of experience, similar to what he did this year (with the women),'' Bateman said of Watts.

The Eagles will advertise for a new women's head coach.

The club president said the men's and women's 2020 pre-seasons would start in November with the Eagles also looking to field an under-12 team for the first time next year.

"I'm not putting pressure on anybody at the moment,'' Bateman said, keen for his players to have a break from footy before regaining their hunger.