'I don't believe you': Court scoffs at man's terrible excuse

FRONTING COURT: A man faced Bowen Magistrates Court on charges of possessing a knife and possessing controlled drugs.

FRONTING COURT: A man faced Bowen Magistrates Court on charges of possessing a knife and possessing controlled drugs.

A MAGISTRATE has told a Bowen man he did not believe his story that he found a knife and a pack of tablets "on the road".

Joshua Arther Ware, 29, of Queens Beach, pleaded guilty in Bowen Magistrates Court to possessing a knife in public and possessing a controlled drug.

Prosecutor Chelsea Pearson told the court police found Ware with eight Lyrica tablets when they stopped him and another man in Richmond St, Bowen, at 8pm on June 19.

Ware also had a Stanley knife inside the left leg of his jeans, Ms Pearson said.

The court heard Ware told police at the time he had found both the tablets and knife "on the road".

Ms Pearson also told the court Ware had been placed on a suspended jail sentence only six days before these offences.

Duty solicitor Cleo Rewald said these offences were "relatively minor".

"My instructions are he found the Stanley knife on the road. There didn't appear to be anything sinister," she said.

"It's his history that creates some problems for him."

Magistrate James Morton, however, told Ware he did not believe his story.

"I don't believe you about finding a knife and a blister pack of controlled drugs on the street," he said.

"You've got a lot of entries on your criminal history."

Mr Morton noted Ware had been dealt with twice by the courts for possessing a knife.

He ordered Ware serve the two months prison for the suspended sentence, as well as a further one month for possessing the knife.

However Ware was given immediate parole.

He was also fined $350 for possessing the Lyrica.