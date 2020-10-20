‘I do burnouts to relieve stress’: Kingaroy hoon sentenced

Alex Trevor Atwell was fined after police found vidoes of him doing burnouts. (Picture: Social Media)

Alex Trevor Atwell was fined after police found vidoes of him doing burnouts. (Picture: Social Media)

A KINGAROY teenager has been left with nearly a thousand dollars in fines and no licence for a year after police found videos of him doing burnouts, which he claimed were for stress relief.

Alex Trevor Kaylem Atwell pleaded guilty to one charge of common public nuisance and two charges of the dangerous operation of a vehicle at Kingaroy Magistrates Court.

Police prosecutor Senior Sergeant Pepe Gangemi told the court that on April 7 police executed a search warrant, seizing Atwell's phone.

"The data from the phone was dumped, which contained videos depicting Atwell driving a blue Holden commodore station wagon, with the wheels spinning and smoke coming out of the tires," Sen Sgt Gangemi said.

"The second charge, Atwell was driving the same vehicle on River Road, doing burnouts before losing control, going off the road and into a gutter. At the time there were onlookers and people in the vehicle.

"When spoken to the defendant confirmed the dates of the traffic incidents and told police he does burnouts to relieve stress late at night."

Atwell’s blue Holden commodore station wagon. (Picture: Social Media)

In relation to the public nuisance charge, when police were executing the search warrant Atwell told one of the officers to 'go f-ck their daughter'.

Atwell was represented by Mark Werner from J.A. Carroll Solicitors.

Mr Werner said it was immature behaviour with motor vehicles on public roads.

"Mr Atwell is 19, he lives alone, has completed year 9 at Kingaroy State High School and since he was 16 has been on a disability pension for autism," he said.

"To his credit he does volunteer at the Salvation Army and has done some unpaid work for his parents who work in the hospitality industry.

"He co-operated with police, made full admissions, given his youth and his disability I would be suggesting fines to be referred to SPER and the two six month disqualifications."

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair said he took into account Atwell's guilty plea and lack of history.

"You have a somewhat limited traffic history, which is largely due to the fact you haven't held your licence for that long.

"This behaviour, as count two shows, is extremely dangerous to other people and property. The effects of burnouts are you lose traction and therefore have several tons of material loaded with people out of control.

"The real punishment here is the disqualifications. As many young people do, you rely on your car for transportation and entertainment and you will not be able to drive for the next year.

"You should tell all your friends that the consequences of doing a burnout in these circumstances are they can't drive for six months and they should think carefully before doing these sort of things."

In relation to charge one Atwell was fined $350 and disqualified from holding or obtaining a licence for six months.

For charge two he was fined $450 and disqualified from holding or obtaining a licence for an additional six months.

For charge three Atwell was fined $250.

No convictions were recorded.